Jaivardhan Raj bags three medals at the Western Asian Chess Tournament

Tashkent: Mumbai lad Jaivardhan Raj wins 2 silver and 1 bronze medal at the Western Asian Chess Tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The youngest participant in the Under-8 category, (a category he qualifies to play in the following year too), he performed remarkably well in all the three formats – Rapid, Blitz & Standard

In the Rapid Format, 2nd seed Jaivardhan started with a win against UAE’s Rashid Masoud Sharafat in the opening round. After which the 7-year-old continued to produce decent results, but after a loss to World No.3 CM Begmuratov, Khumoyun of Uzbekistan (ELO 1685 points) and one draw he finished with 5.5 points out the 7 maximum points to settle with the silver.

In the Standard Format, he scored 6.5 out of 9 points where he lost to top seed Reja Neer Manon (ELO 1551)of Bangladesh giving Jaivardhan the silver medal.

In the Blitz Format, he also managed 6.5/9 points which was good enough for him to earn the bronze medal.

After this performance, Jaivardhan is entitled to receive the title of Candidate Master (CM) from the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Jaivardhan is a second standard student of the Jamnabai Narsee School and is currently ranked 1st in India, 8th in Asia and 24th in the world in the Under-7 category.

"It's an honor to represent India and win medals for our country said Jaivardhan. “Winning the world chess title is my goal.”