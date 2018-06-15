Leuven Grand Chess Tour 2018: Viswanathan Anand finishes bottom after rapid leg

The Indian Grandmaster endured a horrible rapid round from start to finish as he is left at the foot of the table.

Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand In Pune

What's the story?

Viswanathan Anand finished at the bottom of the table as the rapid leg of the Leuven Grand Chess Tour concluded on Thursday, June 14. Wesley So, the American-filipino grandmaster meanwhile, finished on the top.

In case you didn't know...

Anand has long been one of the best chess players in India and subsequently, the entire world. He became India's first Grandmaster in 1988 as well as becoming the first Asian to hold the FIDE World Chess Championsips (2000 to 2002).

The Tamil Nadu-born Grandmaster has also been the World Champion on a few occasions. Anand became the champion in 2007 for the first time, followed by successful title wins in 2008, 2010, and 2012.

The heart of the matter

The former World Champion is off to a horrible start in the Leuven Grand Chess Tour, as he finished bottom at the end of the rapid round.

So, American-Filipino Wesley currently occupies the top spot at the table, three points ahead of the nearest contender.

Anand got off to a disastrous start on day one as he lost both his opening games. He lost his first match to Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov before being handed another defeat by Anish Giri.

The Indian Grandmaster's second day was as bad as his first. Anand lost his matches against Russia's Alexander Grischuk and American Hikaru Nakamura. He finished his second day with a draw against leader Wesley So.

What's next?

Viswanathan Anand will have to be at his best if indeed he wishes to get out of trouble.. Several losses in the rapid round have resigned the Indian Grandmaster in a highly unfavourable position. A position from which he looks unlikely to make a comeback.

