A life-time opportunity for youngsters, says Viswanathan Anand as countdown begins for Chess Olympiad

A long wait of almost 100 years will end when India will host the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 for the first time ever. The Chess Olympiad will take place in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

The excitement is palpable amongst the organizers—All India Chess Federation (AICF), players, and chess enthusiasts as the world’s biggest chess event is now just 100 days away.

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand believes that the Olympiad on home soil will inspire the upcoming generation of Indian chess players.

“It is a lifetime opportunity for youngsters to get a glimpse of their idols, watch them play and possibly interact with them."

World champions, Super Grandmasters, and national chess champions will be among the top stars participating, from more than 150 countries across the world.

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand (L) with AICF general secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. (Pic credit: AICF)

AICF gearing up to make Chess Olympiad the best ever

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will see a golden chapter being added to Indian sporting history. The first Chess Olympiad was played in 1924 in Paris, however, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) began conducting it officially in 1927.

Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary, All India Chess Federation, assured that the event would be a success.

“We are sparing no effort to ensure that this Olympiad will be the best ever and hope that people will be talking about it for the next 100 years."

Hundreds of district-level players from Tamil Nadu have already put in their requests to witness the games live and the fever is expected to spread across the country.

The playing teams will be declared by their respective countries in the first week of May. As the top 10 countries, including the USA, China, India, and Ukraine are going to be represented, the prestigious event is expected to witness enthralling action in every round.

India and Russia jointly clinched gold in the last edition of the event, which was held virtually in 2020.

