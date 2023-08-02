Adhiban and Priyanka reach the second round at FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2023, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, has witnessed some promising performances from talented Indian chess players. B Adhiban and N Priyanka have advanced to the second round of the prestigious event.

They progressed after tie-break rapid games where they performed admirably to progress to the following round.

While Adhiban and Priyanka's qualification for the second round is good news for Indian fans, Harsha Bharathakoti's performance wasn't quite up to the mark. In the first round, he could not get the better of Levan Pantsulaia, of Georgia, which ended his campaign.

Harsha was set to lock horns with Magnus Carlsen in the second round. However, he missed this opportunity after failing to overpower his Georgian opponent.

On the other hand, Adhiban produced an impressive performance to entertain the watchers. He dismissed Andorra’s Lance Henderson de La Fuente by a scoreline of 2-0 and showed the best of his form. It let him win the 25-minute-long rapid game in just 40 and 25 moves.

Adhiban to face Daniil Dubov, Priyanka to tackle Marin Brunello in second round of FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

In the second round, Adhiban will now face off against Daniil Dubov of Russia, who is placed 125 points higher than the Indian chess player. The two will likely have a fierce contest and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

As far as Priyanka's performances are concerned, she won the opening round versus Marin Brunello of Italy and registered a 1.5-0.5 win. After showcasing dominance in the primary round of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023, Priyanka is now set to encounter her compatriot Koneru Humpy.

The much-awaited action will be live on Wednesday, August 2, as the seeded players will open their respective campaigns.

It should be noted that FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 is a 206-player single-elimination chess tournament that began on 30th July and will conclude on 24th August.