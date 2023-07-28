Aditya S. Samant becomes the 83rd Grandmaster in India

At the mere age of 17, Aditya S. Samant achieved a momentous feat, becoming India's 83rd chess Grandmaster on Wednesday, July 26.

This remarkable achievement came during the BielChess MTO 2023 tournament. He earned this coveted status by competing against his compatriot, Aryan Chopra, in the ninth round.

The path to the prestigious Grandmaster title was challenging for Samant. A drawn game against Bu Xiangzhi in the eighth round meant he had to secure the final GM norm in the ninth round, irrespective of the result.

However, the young chess prodigy had already demonstrated his skill and potential by crossing the 2500 Elo mark in live ratings and obtaining two previous GM norms.

Hailing from Maharashtra, his journey to greatness began at a remarkably young age. At just 16 years old, he earned his first GM norm at the Abu Dhabi Masters in August. Within a few months, he further showcased his talent and dedication, bagging his second GM norm at the third El Llobregat Open in December 2022.

The chess community, including India's first Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, celebrated Samant's accomplishment. Anand expressed his admiration in a tweet, saying,

"I was just seeing his games last week and thinking of his potential, and already this week he becomes a GM."

Aditya's achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring chess players across India and the world. His dedication, perseverance, and exceptional skill have propelled him to one of the highest honors in the chess world.

As a young talent, Samant is likely to make significant contributions to the sport in the future, and his journey will undoubtedly be closely followed by chess enthusiasts worldwide.

Biel Chess Festival: A lucky ground for Indian Chess stars

The Biel Chess Festival's Twitter handle celebrated Aditya Samant's achievement, crowning him India's latest Grandmaster in 2023. Biel Chess has been a lucky ground for Indian talents, with Harshit Raja and GM Pranav Anand earning their GM norms in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Telangana's V. Prraneeth also became the country's 82nd GM in May.

To earn the prestigious GM title, players must secure three GM norms and surpass a live rating of 2,500 Elo points. Aditya Samant entered the ninth-round game with a live rating of 2525.4, showcasing his exceptional talent.

The Biel Chess Festival has proven to be a fertile ground for nurturing India's chess prodigies, and Aditya's accomplishment adds to the nation's growing chess legacy. Congratulations poured in as the young chess star left a significant mark on the chess world.