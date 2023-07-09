All India Chess Federation (AICF) announces Indian Chess League in Annual General Meeting

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) successfully held its Annual General Meeting on July 9 in Kanpur. The meeting, attended by the 32 state member units, brought together representatives, esteemed dignitaries, and key officials. The aim was to plan on important matters, prepare strategies, and embark on a goal to advance the development of this sport in the nation.

An important announcement made after the meeting was the intention to have an Indian Chess League. AICF President Dr Sanjay Kapoor disclosed that the tenders will be invited in the near future to kick off the league.

After the tremendous success of the recently-concluded Global Chess League in Dubai, it was only natural for the AICF to plan its own league. Dr Kapoor expressed his conviction in the upcoming Indian Chess league and stated that:

"The Indian league will happen soon certainly, we're working actively on a new process which will be in place soon."

AICF to get an annual grant of ₹7 lakhs with 200 chess sets

Furthermore, a development program for all states was strategized, with each AICF affiliate set to get an annual grant of ₹7 lakhs, alongside 200 chess sets.

In another development, the AICF president also decided to rope in the services of a professional agency to take care of revenue and additional sponsorships. The AICF also disclosed the team selection for the Asian Games, which are scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, this September.

In the open section, the Indian contingent comprises Grandmasters D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa. Whereas, K Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal, and B Savitha Shri will represent the Indian women's team.

Vidit and Arjun are also gearing up to take part in the individual section, whereas in the women's rapid event, Humpy and Harika will strive to make the nation proud.

It is safe to say that the Annual General Meeting produced productive outcomes for the growth of chess in India. The announcement of the Indian Chess League tends to further intensify the game, providing a chance for chess lovers to nurture and showcase their skills.

