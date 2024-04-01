Arjun Erigaisi replaces Viswanathan Anand to become India's No. 1 in latest FIDE Rankings

The dynamic landscape of Indian chess shifts yet again, with Arjun Erigaisi rising to the top of the new FIDE rankings, surpassing the legendary Viswanathan Anand. At only 20 years old, Erigaisi's rapid ascension to global No. 9 (No. 7 in Live rankings) is a watershed moment in his budding career.

Arjun Erigaisi: A Rising Star

Erigaisi's achievement, which includes an astounding rating of 2756, demonstrates his exceptional talent and dedication to the game. His rise to the peak of Indian chess comes at an important time, shortly before the renowned 2024 Candidates Tournament, in which he will compete against fellow Indian stars Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Dommaraju Gukesh, and Vidit Gujrathi.

Pragnnandhaa, Gukesh, and Gujrathi, who are ranked 14th, 16th, and 25th, respectively, strengthen India's position on the global chess scene. As they prepare to compete for the Candidates Tournament title, their collective prowess highlights India's burgeoning international chess presence.

In the women's standings, mainstays like Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli remain among the top players, with rising talent R Vaishali primed to make an impact at the forthcoming Candidates event. With three Indian women ranked among the top 15, India cements its reputation as a force to be reckoned with in women's chess.

However, amidst these triumphs, the absence of Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world No. 1, from the Candidates Tournament, due to dissatisfaction with the format, underscores ongoing challenges within the chess community. Despite this setback, the tournament promises to showcase the immense skill and strategic prowess of its participants, offering fans an exhilarating display of elite-level chess.

As India continues to make its mark on the global chess scene, the nation's rise in the rankings reflects a broader trend of growth and development within the sport. With talented young players like Arjun Erigaisi leading the charge, the future of Indian chess shines bright, poised for even greater achievements on the international stage.

As the chess world takes note of Erigaisi's remarkable achievements, it is clear that his story is far from over. With each move, each victory, he continues to etch his name into the annals of Indian chess history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and inspiring future generations to follow in his footsteps.