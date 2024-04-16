Candidates 2024, Round 10: Gukesh, Praggnanandha and Vidit Gujrathi settle for a draw; Vaishali bags a rare win

In round 10 of the FIDE Candidates 2024, some interesting results came on our way. Let’s delve into the details of how exactly the 10th round of the toughest competition happened.

Gukesh D continued his dominance on the top spot of the open category standings in the Candidates 2024 with a draw over Ian Nepomniachtchi. Interestingly, Ian is also holding the joint top spot alongside the Indian after playing out a draw at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

In the other game, Vidit Gujrathi had to settle for a draw with his fellow compatriot Praggnanandha R. The Indian duo played out a completely balanced game throughout the contest to end it with a draw.

Interestingly, Praggnanandha is joined by two Americans, Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, at the joint second spot in the standings with 5.5 points apiece. The trio is trailing Ian and Gukesh D by just half a point, with only four rounds to go in the ongoing Candidates 2024.

In the women's category, Koneru Humpy had played out another draw over China's competition leader Tan Zhongyi. Humpu leveled comfortably with the Blacks, managing to win a pawn. However, Tan secured the pawn back with a few brilliant moves later, drawing the contest at the end.

On the other hand, Vaishali Rameshbabu seemed to be on the losing end against Nurgyul Salimova. However, the Indian made a few excellent moves, making Salimova lose the endgame she had dominated for a long time.

In the standings, Humpy is ranked fifth with 4.5 points while Vaishali continues to carry a wooden spoon with 3.5 points.

It’s important to note that there are only four more rounds left in the ongoing FIDE Candidates. The champion of the open category will take on Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in 2025. Meanwhile, the winner of the women’s category will lock horns with China’s Ju Wenjun in the Women’s World Chess Championship.

Candidates 2024: Day 10 Results (Indians Only)

Open

Praggnanandhaa R 1/2 - 1/2 Vidit Gujrathi

Gukesh D 1/2 - 1/2 Ian Neopmniachtchi

Women’s

Humpy Koneru 1/2 - 1/2 Zhongyi Tan

Vaishali Rameshbabu 1 - 0 Nugyul Salimova

