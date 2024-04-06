Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit upsets Nakamura, Gukesh prevails against Praggnanandhaa

The FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament Round 2 began with a bang, with a rush of decisive results on all four boards, laying the groundwork for an electrifying competition ahead. Among the highlights of the day were Vidit Gujrathi's victory over Hikaru Nakamura and D. Gukesh's victory over R. Praggnanandhaa.

Hikaru Nakamura, famed for his fearsome abilities, found himself in a difficult situation against Vidit Gujrathi's opening preparations. Despite his efforts to turn the tide, Nakamura eventually conceded to Vidit's dominance, resulting in a decisive triumph for the Indian Grandmaster. Nakamura's emotions conveyed the intensity of the conflict as he battled to overcome the obstacles placed at him.

During the press conference following his remarkable victory, Vidit expressed his pride, stating,

"I am quite proud of it (the victory)."

He attributed his success to his team's efforts in uncovering a crucial 'novelty' that caught Nakamura off guard early in the game.

Meanwhile, R. Praggnanandhaa's aggressive tactic of surrendering two pawns early in his match versus D. Gukesh backfired, leaving him unable to find the appropriate continuation following his opponent's excellent bishop sacrifice. Gukesh's tenacity and tactical prowess eventually earned him a well-deserved victory on the black side, marking yet another key outcome of the day.

As the competition progressed, defending champion Ian Nepomniachtchi beat Alireza Firouzja, while top seed Fabiano Caruana overcame Nijat Abasov. However, it was evident that the day belonged to Vidit Gujrathi, whose outstanding performance gained him praise and respect from both fans and commentators alike.

R. Vaishali suffered a setback as she faced Tan Zhongyi, a tough opponent. Despite her best efforts, Vaishali lost to Tan's revenge triumph, marking an unfortunate start to her campaign in the Candidates tournament.

Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy's play in the first round went unnoticed, as she managed a solid draw with black pieces versus old adversary Kateryna Lagno. Humpy demonstrated her ability to handle difficult confrontations and stand firm against severe resistance with her trademark grit and strategic brilliance.

Candidates 2024: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

Vidit Gujrathi 1-0 Hikaru Nakamura

D. Gukesh 1-0 R. Praggnanandhaa

Women's Category

R. Vaishali 0-1 Tan Zhongyi

Koneru Humpy 1/2-1/2 Kateryna Lagno