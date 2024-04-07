Candidates 2024, Round 3: Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali shine with impressive maidan victories

A day after losing in the second round, siblings R. Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa won the third round of the FIDE Women's Candidates 2024. Their victories stood out as the only ones in their respective sections, giving them a much-needed boost and a reason to rejoice amid stiff competition in Toronto.

Vaishali's convincing win over Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova demonstrated her strategic prowess and determination on the chessboard. In a battle between the two lowest-rated players in the eight-player field, Vaishali launched a well-planned kingside offensive, seizing control of the game and winning it without much resistance from her opponent.

In an incredible turn of events, R. Praggnanandhaa made a worthy comeback just 24 hours after D. Gukesh's ambitious plan fell short at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament in Toronto.

Facing an upbeat Vidit Gujrathi, who had recently gained attention for his calculated execution against second-seed Hikaru Nakamura, Praggnanandhaa went with a surprise opening choice, demonstrating confidence in carrying out a tricky plan. His strategic brilliance paid off on Saturday when he won his first tournament match.

While the first round resulted in all draws and the second produced decisive verdicts, the third round saw Praggnanandhaa emerge as the sole victor, making a significant impact in the face of intense competition.

Meanwhile, Gukesh had opportunities against defending champion Ian Nepomniachtchi but failed to take advantage of them. Nakamura and Nijat Asabov went on an exchange spree, settling for a quick draw to recover from their previous round losses. Top seed Fabiano Caruana battled through a difficult match against a resurgent Alireza Firouzja, eventually earning a fighting draw.

In a nutshell, Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa's victories in Round 3 demonstrated their resilience and skill, paving the way for more excitement and intense competition in the FIDE Women's Candidates 2024 tournament.

Candidates 2024: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

D. Gukesh 1/2-1/2 Ian Nepomniachtchi

R. Praggnanandhaa 1-0 Vidit Gujrathi

Women's Category

R. Vaishali 1-0 Nurgyul Salimova

Koneru Humpy 1/2-1/2 Tan Zhongyi