The fourth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament demonstrated the Indian contingent's tenacity and determination against formidable opponents. D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi were in contrasting positions after nearly five hours of intense action on Sunday, leaving them with mixed feelings on their first rest day.

Vidit Gujrathi faced Ian Nepomniachtchi, the two-time defending champion. Despite matching Nepomniachtchi's moves in the Ruy Lopez Berlin, Vidit found himself at a disadvantage due to a 'boxed' rook on the queen side. Finally, Nepomniachtchi's central pawn promotion forced Vidit to resign, his third consecutive decisive result.

In contrast, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa held their own against top-tier opponents. Gukesh drew with Fabiano Caruana after an intense 50-move battle. Despite Caruana's extra pawn advantage, Gukesh's tenacious defence prevented a breakthrough, resulting in a hard-fought draw.

In contrast, Praggnanandhaa chose solidity over surprise tactics against Hikaru Nakamura. After a strategic opening sequence, the players made repeated moves, resulting in an early draw.

Nijat Abasov, the lowest seed, also impressed with his defensive abilities during the round, drawing Alireza Firouzja in a queen-and-pawn endgame. While Firouzja hoped for a winning opportunity, Abasov's precise play kept the situation level, earning him a commendable draw.

Much after younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa managed to hold his ground against second seed Hikaru Nakamura in the ongoing FIDE Candidates 2024, R. Vaishali achieved an even greater feat by securing a draw against top seed Aleksandra Goryachkina in the FIDE Women’s Candidates fourth-round match in Toronto on Sunday.

In other matches, the dynamic between veteran and emerging players was evident as seasoned contender Koneru Humpy faced off against 20-year-old Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova. Despite her experience, Humpy's aggressive strategy backfired, leading to Salimova securing her maiden victory in the event.

Notably, Ian Nepomniachtchi's leadership after four rounds follows a pattern seen in previous Candidates competitions, where the leader at this point frequently goes on to win the title. With three points, Nepomniachtchi is on track for a hat-trick of Candidates titles.

As the tournament progresses, the Indian contingent faces new challenges, with action set to resume after a day off. Despite the varied results in Round 4, the Indian players' resilience demonstrates their determination to compete at the highest level of chess.

Candidates 2024: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

Hikaru Nakamura 1/2-1/2 R. Praggnanandhaa

Ian Nepomniachtchi 1-0 Vidit Gujrathi

Fabiano Caruana 1/2-1/2 D. Gukesh

Women's Category

Koneru Humpy 0-1 Nurgyul Salimova

Aleksandra Goryachkina 1/2-1/2 R. Vaishali