Candidates 2024 Round 5: D. Gukesh shines with victory while Indian contingent secures draws

The fifth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament was filled with exhilarating victories and intense battles that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

R. Praggnanandhaa, the tournament's youngest participant, demonstrated his formidable skills as he navigated a challenging encounter against Nijat Abasov. Despite missing several winning continuations, Praggnanandhaa eventually secured a well-deserved victory, joining the fortunate Ian Nepomniachtchi at the top of the leaderboard in Toronto.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujarathi and Fabiano Caruana engaged in a tense battle, with Vidit holding a significant advantage before settling for a draw via perpetual checks. Despite initial frustration over missed opportunities, both players demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess during their match.

In another thrilling matchup, D. Gukesh emerged victorious after a gruelling game of 87 moves. Gukesh faced some setbacks during the game, but his tenacity and determination eventually led to a well-deserved victory. Gukesh's victory came in the day's longest game, demonstrating his ability to persevere and seize opportunities when they arise.

Throughout the game, Abasov misjudged the position and repeatedly gave Gukesh the advantage. However, Gukesh squandered several opportunities to capitalise on his opponent's mistakes, demonstrating the complexities and uncertainty of high-level chess.

In another notable match, second seed Hikaru Nakamura defeated Alireza Firouzja by capitalising on his opponent's late error of judgement. Despite a seemingly drawn position, Firouzja's error allowed Nakamura to gain a decisive advantage and ultimately win the game.

In the women's category, Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali demonstrated their abilities in closely contested draws against formidable opponents. While Humpy kept Aleksandra Goryachkina at bay, Vaishali used strategic finesse against Anna Muzychuk.

In the women's division, leader Tan Zhongyi took a cautious approach against Nurgyul Salimova, while Kateryna Lagno was disappointed after failing to capitalise on opportunities against Lei Tingjie.

In the Vaishali-Anna encounter, the players engaged in a tactical battle with a locked pawn structure. Despite the limited opportunities for penetration, Vaishali showed tenacity and tactical acumen, eventually securing a draw after 48 moves.

As the tournament progresses, each player's performance becomes more important in determining the overall standings. As the competition heats up, fans can expect more thrilling encounters and strategic battles in the upcoming rounds of the Candidates 2024 tournament.

Candidates 2024: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

D. Gukesh 1-0 Nijat Abasov

R. Praggnanandhaa 1/2-1/2 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Vidit Gujrathi 1/2-1/2 Fabiano Caruana

Women's Category

Koneru Humpy 1/2-1/2 Aleksandra Goryachkina

R. Vaishali 1/2-1/2 Anna Muzychuk