In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the Indian contingent advanced to the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament. Leading the charge was D. Gukesh, who remained at the top of the leaderboards alongside defending champion, Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, after drawing comfortably with the USA's Hikaru Nakamura. This strong performance reaffirmed Gukesh's dominance and consistency in the highly competitive world of professional chess.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi and R. Praggnanandhaa recovered from recent losses with impressive wins. Vidit took advantage of Alireza Firouzja's vulnerability, capitalising on a crucial error to secure a well-deserved victory. Notably, Vidit's astute gameplay demonstrated his resilience and tactical acumen, earning him the distinction of being the only player with four decisive results so far in the tournament.

Similarly, Praggnanandhaa demonstrated his strategic prowess by outmanoeuvring Nijat Abasov to claim a well-deserved victory. Despite facing formidable opponents, Praggnanandhaa's constant pressure throughout the match demonstrated his potential as a rising star in the world of chess.

In contrast, Koneru Humpy and Vaishali Rameshbabu were disappointed in the women's category. Humpy's struggles continued when she resigned against Lei Tingjie, extending her poor performance in the Candidates 2024. Similarly, Rameshbabu faced a formidable opponent in Kateryna Lagno, eventually succumbing to defeat despite valiant efforts.

The day's events concluded with a close draw between top seed Fabiano Caruana and defending champion Ian Nepomniachtchi. This strategic encounter, characterised by precise gameplay, emphasised the tournament's intensity and competitive nature.

Overall, the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 witnessed a compelling display of talent and resilience from the Indian contingent. With Gukesh maintaining his lead and Vidit and Praggnanandhaa securing crucial victories, the stage is set for further excitement and intrigue in the remaining rounds of the tournament.

Candidates 2024: Day 6 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

Gukesh D 1/2-1/2 Hikaru Nakamura

R. Praggnanandhaa 1-0 Nijat Abasov

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 1-0 Alireza Firouzja

Women's Category

Vaishali Rameshbabu 0- 1 Kateryna Lagno

Humpy Koneru 0- 1 Lei Tingjie