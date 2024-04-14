Candidates 2024, Round 8: Gukesh defeats Vidit; Praggnanandhaa settles for a draw with Firoujza; Humpy beats Vaishali

Gukesh D had an impressive run on round 8 of the FIDE Candidates 2024 as he secured a brilliant win over Vidit Gujrathi. Interestingly, Gukesh was propelled to the joint top spot in the standings alongside Ian Nepomniachtchi, who settled for a draw with Nijay Abasov.

Moving to the details of the game, Vidit was constantly outplayed by Gukesh D throughout the game. Vidit couldn't make it big as he struggled with his time management and as a result, Gukesh got the right moves eventually to secure a win and take a lead in the Candidates 2024.

In the other game, promising young Indian talent Praggnanandhaa had to settle for a draw with Alireza Firouzja. Delving into the details, the former was in a better position, taking up a slight advantage. However, the latter also seemed well prepared with the moves.

Eventually, the duo decided to call it a day. Ultimately, a knight and three pawns each were too little for both players to get a result as the encounter ended in a draw. Prag had to settle with the joint second position in the standings with 4.5 points in the Candidates 2024.

On the other hand, in the women’s category, both the Indians Koneru Humpy and Vaishali locked horns. The former took an early lead which led the latter to gasp for breath. Just when it looked like Vaishali would escape, she made an error to ultimately lose the contest.

Meanwhile, Humpy settled in the joint third position with 3.5 points while Vaishali is at the bottom rank with only 2.5 points in the women’s category.

Notably, there are six more rounds left in the ongoing FIDE Candidates. The champion of the open category will lock horns with Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in 2025. On the other hand, the winner of the women’s category will take on China’s Ju Wenjun in the Women’s World Chess Championship.

Candidates 2024: Day 8 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

Gukesh D 1-0 Vidit Gujrathi

Praggnanandhaa 1/2-1/2 Alireza Firouzja

Women's Category

Koneru Humpy 1-0 Rameshbabu Vaishali