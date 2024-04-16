Candidates 2024 Round 9: Vidit Gujrathi defeats Hikaru Nakamura; Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa settle for a draw

Vidit Gujrathi was the only player to secure a win on April 14, Sunday, in the Candidates 2024, Round 9. He went on to achieve his second consecutive win over Hikaru Nakamura. After outplaying the USA player in Round 2, Vidit stunned him for the second time in Round 9.

After yesterday’s loss over Gukesh D, Vidit was quick to make a strong comeback. During the later stages of the game, tournament favorite Nakamura made multiple mistakes and the Indian quickly followed them with impressive moves to shift the momentum toward him.

In the other game of the open category, Praggnanandhaa R had to settle for a draw with Gukesh D. Though the former looked ahead of the latter in the early stages of the round, Gukesh clawed back to make it an even game and eventually settled for a draw.

In the open category, Gukesh D continues to be the joint lead with Ian Neopmniachtchi with 5.5 points apiece after the conclusion of Round 9. Praggnanandhaa R moved to the third rank with five points.

Moving to the details of the women’s category, Koneru Hampy drew her game with Kateryna Lagno after a long-played game. Both players looked decent enough with their moves and Humpy had to settle for a draw.

In the other game, Vaishali Rameshbabu suffered a defeat over Tan Zhongyi in 21 moves to claw back to the No. 1 position in the ongoing FIDE Women's Candidates 2024 Tournament.

Koneru Humpy, with her mixed performances, stood at the joint fifth position in the standings with four points while Vaishali carries the wooden spoon with 2.5 points.

It’s important to note that there are five more rounds left in the ongoing FIDE Candidates. The champion of the open category will take on Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in 2025. Meanwhile, the winner of the women’s category will lock horns with China’s Ju Wenjun in the Women’s World Chess Championship.

Candidates 2024: Day 9 Results (Indians Only)

Open

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 1-0 Hikaru Nakamura

Gukesh D 1/2 - 1/2 Praggnanandhaa R

Women’s

Humpy Koneru 1/2 - 1/2 Kateryna Lagno

Vaishali Rameshbabu 0- 1 Tan Zhongyi

