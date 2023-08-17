Chess champion Magnus Carlsen withdraws from Candidates 2024

In a considerable development in the chess world, Grand Master Magnus Carlsen has stated that he will not be partaking in the much-awaited Candidates tournament next year.

The revelation came as Carlsen firmly asserted unequivocally overlooking his participation due to the current setup, signifying that all should assume him missing from the Candidates 2024 and the semifinalists qualifying automatically.

"Under the current format, there is no chance. I think everybody should operate under the assumption that I will not play at the Candidates and that everybody else who’s in the semifinals is qualified for the Candidates."

The statement came briefly after his triumph over D. Gukesh in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Notably, the winner of the match between R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi will ensure an anticipated spot in the following year's Candidates championship.

Magnus Carlsen's determination revolves around Chess Community, discerning Nepomniachtchi 's precedent

Clearly, Magnus Carlsen's decision holds considerable weight, especially given his place in the chess congregation. Even the reigning Candidates champion and a candidate for the world championship, Ian Nepomniachtchi, has confirmed his place in the forthcoming event, owing to his participation in the 2022 championship contention against Ding Liren, who ultimately appeared as the winner.

Further contributing to the elaboration of the tournament ledger, Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan assured his berth in the Candidates by confounding Vidit Gujrathi in the quarterfinals. Carlsen's intention not to seek the world title in 2021, attributed to his degrading encouragement, serves as a forerunner to his current determination.

The validation of Magnus Carlsen's conclusion came through a video podcast anointed 'The Magnus Effect,' which he encountered in an open conversation with his close companion Magnus Barstad. Embellishing his stance, Carlsen shared:

"Ultimately, the conclusion stands, I am not motivated to play another match. I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. Although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that. But, I don’t have any inclination to play, and I will simply not play the match."