D Gukesh reaches career-best ranking; Praggnanandhaa back in top 10 in latest FIDE ratings

The reigning world chess champion Dommaraju Gukesh has climbed to the third spot in the latest FIDE Rankings. Meanwhile, his compatriot R Praggnandhaa is back in the top 10 in the latest FIDE classical ratings released on Saturday (March 1).

Ad

The 18-year-old world champion has been in terrific form since defeating China's Ding Liren last year. Dommaraju Gukesh has 2787 points and made a huge leap in the latest rankings.

The current World Chess Championship winner, who lost the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee to Praggnanandhaa on a tiebreak, is only behind USA's Hikaru Nakamura and Norway's Magnus Carlsen, who continues to be the highest-ranked chess player in the world.

Ad

Trending

Dommaraju Gukesh in action at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

Dommaraju Gukesh has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigaisi and USA's Fabiano Caruana to become the third-highest-ranked player in the latest FIDE rankings. He is also the top-ranked chess player from India, going past Arjun Erigaisi's 2777 points.

Ad

Following stellar performances at the Tata Steel Masters in Kolkata, R Praggnanandhaa has forced his way into the top 10 for the first time since July 2024. He is currently competing at the Prague Masters 2025 in the Czech Republic.

FIDE Women's Ratings: Koneru Humpy sole indian in top 10

Koneru Humpy competing at the Tata Steel Chess India Tournament in 2022 - Source: Getty

The Indian veteran Koneru Humpy is the only Indian in the top 10 ranking of the women's list. With a rating of 2528, she is ranked at number six, while other Indians, R Vaishali (2484) and Harika Dronavalli (2483), are 14th and 16th, respectively.

Koneru Humpy became a Chess Grandmaster in 2002 aged 15, breaking Judit Polgár’s record. Humpy has won multiple interational tournaments, including the Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback