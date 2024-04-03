D Gukesh set to become second-youngest player in Candidates tournament history

India’s D Gukesh is set to make chess history on Thursday (April 4) as he will become the second-youngest player ever to participate in the prestigious Candidates tournament. The 17-year-old prodigy will kick off his campaign in Toronto with a match against fellow Indian, Vidit Gujarathi.

Gukesh’s remarkable achievement places him in the esteemed company of legendary American chess player Bobby Fischer, who competed in the 1959 Candidates tournament at the tender age of 16.

Gukesh's remarkable journey

Gukesh captured the attention of the chess community in 2022 when he performed admirably at the Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. He won eight consecutive top board victories for India 'B', helping the team to a bronze-medal result.

His rise continued in the 2023 World Cup, when he surpassed chess legend Viswanathan Anand in live ratings to achieve the title of World No. 9. This was the first time in 37 years that an Indian player had placed higher than Anand on FIDE's public rating list.

Gukesh's path to the Candidates event was marked by remarkable accomplishments, notably a second-place finish behind Fabiano Caruana in the 2023 FIDE Circuit. With Caruana already qualified, Gukesh got the position reserved for the FIDE Circuit winner.

Gukesh immersed himself in hard training and competitive meets all around Europe in preparation for his Candidates debut. Gukesh benefited greatly from the advice and encouragement of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. Anand's tutoring went beyond chess techniques to include mental preparation as well.

Anand has had a significant impact on Gukesh's career trajectory, with the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) providing essential funding support. Westbridge Capital has played a critical role in reducing sponsorship problems, allowing Gukesh to concentrate solely on his chess endeavors.

Reflecting on Anand's mentorship, Gukesh emphasized the holistic aspect of their connection, which included both chess and life advice. Anand's advice has helped shape Gukesh's perspective and approach to the daunting obstacles of elite level competition.

Gukesh's pursuit for chess fame at the Candidates tournament exemplifies the enduring tradition of Indian chess and the transformative impact of mentorship. With Anand's unfailing support and mentoring, Gukesh is set to make his mark on the international stage.