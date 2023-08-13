D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen in FIDE World Cup quarterfinals

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh is all set to square up against the reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in the highly anticipated quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup.

The prestigious tournament is currently underway in the vibrant city of Baku, Azerbaijan, and has captivated the global chess community with its intense battles and strategic brilliance.

D Gukesh's journey to the quarterfinals has been nothing short of remarkable. He displayed exceptional prowess in the fifth round, emerging victorious over Hao Wang with a score of 1.5–0.5.

On the other side of the chessboard, Magnus Carlsen, a name synonymous with chess excellence, demonstrated his dominance by steamrolling past Vasyl Ivanchuk with a commanding score of 2-0. Carlsen's remarkable consistency and unparalleled skills make him a formidable opponent for any challenger.

D Gukesh's impressive journey through the tournament has been marked by notable triumphs. He secured victories against SL Narayanan and Misratdin Iskandarov following an opening-round bye. However, it was D Gukesh's recent victory against Wang Hao that truly highlighted his tenacity and ability to thrive under pressure.

As the tournament progressed, other notable players also made their mark. Nijat Abasov's impressive 2-0 win over AR Saleh Salem has propelled him into the quarterfinals, setting the stage for more exhilarating matchups in the days to come.

Leinier Dominguez Perez's victory over Alexey Sarana earned him a spot in the last eight, where he will face off against the skilled Fabiano Caruana. Caruana's own triumph against Jan-Krzysztof Duda secured his quarterfinal berth, promising a clash of strategies and minds.

Arjun vs Praggnanandhaa ensures Indian presence in semifinals

In a day of intense chess battles, a swift draw by Arjun against Nils Grandelius stood out as the shortest game, propelling Arjun forward. Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa's strategic prowess came to fruition in a compelling 49-move victory over Ferenc Berkes, solidifying his place in the semifinals.

The significance of Praggnanandhaa's triumph goes beyond the board, as it propelled him to a remarkable career-high live ranking of 24, with an impressive live rating of 2720.2. This achievement firmly establishes him as the fourth Indian chess prodigy within the prestigious World's Top 25 rankings.

The upcoming semifinals promise riveting encounters. Arjun's clash with Praggnanandhaa guarantees an Indian contender, while the face-off between Fabiano Caruana and Leinier Dominguez Perez ensures an American presence.