Arjun Erigaisi back in joint lead after seventh round at Delhi International Open Chess Tournament 

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi stormed his way back into the joint lead at the 19th Delhi International Open Chess tournament being played at the Tivoli Resort Hotel, New Delhi, on Saturday.

National champion Erigaisi outwitted International Master Shyam Nikhil in the seventh round to take his points tally to six points.

With the victory, he joined Grandmaster Lalith Babu MR and Grandmaster Karthik Venkataraman, who drew their game at the top of the table.

International Master Nigmatov Ortik of Uzbekistan also claimed his spot at the top of the table after his well-fought draw with Grandmaster Sethuraman SP.

Harsha Bharathakoti holds Arjun in the sixth round

GM Arjun Erigaisi was forced to split points with GM Harsha Bharathakoti in the sixth round. Both Arjun and Harsha had their chances but opted to play safe in the end.

Grandmaster D. Gukesh’s thrilling endgame skills against Iran’s International Master Tahbaz Arash steered him to join the tabletop alongside Grandmaster Bharathakoti, who downed Women's Grandmaster Srija Seshadri.

With the top of the table looking strong and ever so competitive, we can only hope to witness some top-class gameplay and be ready for some good results.

GM Karthik Venkataraman held GM Lalith Babu to a draw in the seventh round on Saturday. (Pic credits: AICF)

Important Results (Round 7) (Indians otherwise stated)

GM Lalith Babu (6) drew with GM Karthik Venkataraman (6)

IM Shyam Nikhil P (5) lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (6)

GM Pavel Ponkratov of Russia (6) beat GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt (5)

GM Neuris Delagado Ramirez of Paraguay (5.5) drew with GM Azer Mirzoev of Azerbaijan (5.5)

FM Kian Seyed Poormosavi of Iran (5.5) drew with GM Sethuraman S P (5.5)

GM Gukesh D (6) beat IM Arash Tahbaz of Iran (5)

GM Iniyan P (5.5) drew with IM Vignesh NR (5.5)

IM Ortik Nigmatov of Uzebkistan (6) beat GM Arjun Kalyan (5)

GM Harsha Bharathakoti (6) beat WGM Srija Seshadri (5)

Gholami Orimi Mahdi of Iran (5) lost to GM Abhijeet Gupta (5.5)

GM Visakh NR (5.5) beat IM Harshvardhan GB (4.5)

IM Srihari LR (4.5) lost to GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (5.5)

GM Karthikeyan P (5.5) beat GM Masoud Mosadeghpour of Iran (4.5)

GM Mitrabha Guha (5) drew with IM Viani Antonio Dcunha (5)

IM Krishna CRG (5.5) beat IM Rahul Sangma (4.5)

IM Padmini Rout (4.5) lost to Neelash Saha (5.5)

Saurabh Anand (4.5) lost to IM Himal Gusain (5.5)

GM Laxman RR (4.5) drew with FM Aaryan Varshney (5)

Manigandan SS (5) beat IM Rahul VS (4).

