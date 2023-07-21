Dommaraju Gukesh reaches the 11th spot in the live World rankings

Dommaraju Gukesh, the young chess prodigy from India, continues to dazzle the chess world with his remarkable performances. Recently, he achieved a significant milestone by reaching the 11th spot in the live World rankings.

During the Turkish Chess Super League in Ankara, Gukesh showcased exceptional skills and determination, resulting in a well-deserved career-high rating of 2750.90. He gained an impressive 6.90 points from 10 rounds on the top board.

Gukesh's journey to the top has been nothing short of impressive. At such a tender age, his passion and dedication to chess have set him apart from his peers. His victories in the last three rounds of the Turkish Chess Super League were remarkable, as he defeated formidable opponents with strong ratings.

Among those he defeated were compatriot Leon Mendonca, Turkey's Vahap Sanal, and Russian Klementy Sychev. This achievement makes Gukesh only the third Indian chess player to cross the coveted 2750 mark in live ratings, placing him in an elite group of players.

His remarkable rise in the ranks has caught the attention of chess enthusiasts and professionals worldwide, who now view him as a serious contender in major chess tournaments. As the World Cup approaches, Gukesh's outstanding form bodes well for his chances in the prestigious event.

The World Cup is a highly competitive tournament that attracts the best chess players from around the globe. With his newfound spot among the top 11 players in the live World rankings, Gukesh is undoubtedly one to watch out for.

The Indian chess prodigy's success is also a testament to the growing strength and popularity of chess in India. Over the years, the country has produced several talented players who have made their mark on the international chess scene.

India's rising stars excel in Turkish Chess Super League victory

In the highly competitive Turkish Chess Super League, Turk Hava Yollari emerged victorious, displaying an unbeaten performance and securing a remarkable 21 match points to claim the title.

The team's success was a collective effort, with notable contributions from two of its prominent players. Vidit Gujrathi, displaying his skill, scored six points from eight games. R. Vaishali was the top scorer with an impressive nine points from 11 games.

The competition featured a field of 12 clubs, making it a challenging battleground for the participants. In the end, Turk Hava Yollari's consistent and skillful performances propelled them to the top spot. Following closely behind were Bayegan Pendik Satranc with 19 match points and Apaydin Satranc with 17 match points, both teams securing podium positions.