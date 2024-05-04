FIDE Candidates winner D Gukesh meets Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

FIDE Candidates winner D Gukesh paid a visit to the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence in New Delhi. The 17-year-old player recently became the youngest to win the Candidates following an intense final round in Toronto.

Gukesh spent quality time with the Sports Minister as he talked about the game and the experience at the tournament. The Union Sports Minister also wished him luck for all his future tournaments. Anurag Thakur also facilitated him with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl, and memento.

D Gukesh scripted history in April after winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024. With that, he also held the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title.

In Round 14 of the FIDE Candidates, D Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and guide him to the title.

“My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship” - D Gukesh

Following his success in the FIDE Candidates 2024, D Gukesh has set his sights on the World Championship.

In an interview with ANI, he spoke about his aspirations of winning the World Championships.

"My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be in the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh said.

"I haven't thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as I can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best," he added.

Gukesh is only the second Indian to have won a Candidates Tournament. The first Indian to achieve the feat before him was legendary player Viswanathan Anand in 2014.