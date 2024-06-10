FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024: Divya Deshmukh consolidates her top position; Pranav Anand top Indian in the open section

In the ongoing FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024, Divya Deshmukh consolidated her top position (6 points) in the women’s standings with a win over Mariam Mkrtchyan from Armenia on Sunday, June 9. The competition is taking place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

On the other hand, in the open section, Pranav Anand is in the third position, securing a win over Ilamparthi AR to accumulate 5.5 points in the tally. Mayank Chakraborty (5), Panda Sambit (5), and Samant Aditya (5) are the other top-ranked Indians on the leaderboard.

Additionally, Ethan Vaz (5), Ilamparthi AR (4.5), and Prraneeth Vuppala (4.5) are in the top 20 rankings in the open section.

In the women's section, Rakshitta Ravi (5.5), and Rindhiya V (5) are in the top 10 rankings while Sneha Haider (5), Sachi Jain (5), Swara Lakshmi Nair (5), Kashthuri Bhai R (4.5) and Dakshita Kumawat (4.5) are the other ranked players in top 20 in the World Junior Chess Championships.

FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024: Round 7 Results (Indians in top 20)

Open Section:

Pranav Anand - Ilamparthi AR 1 - 0

Prraneeth Vuppala - Luka Budisavljevic 0 - 1

Panda Sambit - Shawn Rodrigues 1 - 0

Samant Aditya S - Charlton Mnysata 1 - 0

Mayank Chakraborty - Ayush Sharma 1 - 0

Ethan Vaz - Harshit Pawar 1 - 0

Women’s Section:

Divya Deshmukh - Mariam ½ - ½

Rakshitta Ravi - Ayan 1 - 0

Sachi Jain - Xeniya ½ - ½

Kashthuri Bhai R - Beloslava 0 - 1

Sneha Haider - Mrittika Mallik 1 - 0

Dakshita Kumawat - Lucia Striskova ½ - ½

Rindhya V - Gade Sharanya 1 - 0

Swara Lakshmi - Bhagyashree P 1 - 0

FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024: Standings after Round 7 (Indians in top 20)

Open Standings

#3 Pranav Anand - 5.5

#10 Mayank Chakraborty - 5

#12 Panda Sambit - 5

#14 Samant Aditya S - 5

#16 Ethan Vaz - 5

#19 Ilamparthi AR - 4.5

#20 Prraneeth Vuppala - 4.5

Women’s Standings

#1 Divya Deshmukh - 6

#5 Rakshitta Ravi - 5.5

#9 Rindhiya V - 5

#11 Sneha Haider - 5

#14 Sachi Jain - 5

#16 Swara Lakshmi S Nair - 5

#17 Kashthuri Bhai R - 4.5

#20 Dakshita Kumawat - 4.5