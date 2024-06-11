FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024: Rakshitta Ravi moves up the standings in the women’s section

In the ongoing FIDE World Junior Chess Championship U20 2024, Rakshitta Ravi moved up to the third position in the standings in the women’s section with 6.5 points. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh continued her dominating run in the pole position with seven points.

Moving to the open section standings, Mayank Chakraborty is the highest-ranked Indian with 5.5 points at the eighth rank. Pranav Anand is at the ninth spot with 5.5 points while Samant Aditya S and Anuj Shrivatri are also with 5.5 points at the 13th and 16th ranks, respectively.

Moving forward, Ethan Vaz (5.5), LR Srihari (5.5) and Ayush Sharma (5) are holding the 17th, 19th, and 20th ranks, respectively, in the open section.

Shifting our focus to the women's section, Divya Deshmukh continued her dominating run with seven points, taking 0.5 points sole lead in the standings. Rakshitta Ravi (6.5) is second among Indians while Rindhiya V (6) and Sachi Jain (6) are at the fifth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Swara Lakshmi (5.5), Shubhi Gupta (5.5), Anupam M (5.5), and Sneha Haider (5) are other top 20 ranked players in the women's section in the World Junior Chess Championship.

FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024: Round 8 Results (Indians in top 20)

Open Section:

Pranav Anand - Jose Gabriel 0 - 1

Samant Aditya S - Daniel Quizon ½ - ½

Ethan Vaz - Mayank Chakraborty ½ - ½

Anuj Shrivatri - Gleb Dudin 1 - 0

LR Srihari - Simon Rybka 1 - 0

Ayush Sharma - Arul Prakash N 1 - 0

Women’s Section:

Divya Deshmukh - Kseniya Norman 1 - 0

Rakshitta Ravi - Ayaulym 1 - 0

Sneha Haider - Beloslava Krasteva 0 - 1

Swara Lakshmi - Xeniya ½ - ½

Rindhiya V - Anna Zhurova 1 - 0

Sachin Jain - Lala Shohradowa 1 - 0

Shubhi Gupta - Tejaswini G 1 - 0

Anupam M - Lucia Striskova 1 - 0

FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024: Standings after Round 8 (Indians in top 20)

Open Standings

#8 Mayank Chakraborty - 5.5

#9 Pranav Ananad - 5.5

#13 Samant Aditya S - 5.5

#16 Anuj Shrivatri - 5.5

#17 Ethan Vaz - 5.5

#19 LR Srihari - 5.5

#20 Ayush Sharma - 5

Women’s Standings

#1 Divya Deskhmukh - 7

#2 Raksitta Ravi - 6.5

#5 Rindhiya V - 6

#7 Sachi Jain - 6

#14 Swara Lakshmi S Nair - 5.5

#15 Shubhi Gupta - 5.5

#17 Anupam M Sreekumar - 5.5

#18 Sneha Haider - 5