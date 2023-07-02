"Fighting spirit, consistency & knowledge" - Raunak Sadhwani on biggest learnings from Icon Players at Global Chess League

Raunak Sadhwani, Balan Alaskan Knights' prodigy player, recently opened up on his journey in chess and the challenges he has faced in his path leading up to his selection, which saw him play at the prestigious Global Chess League.

Raunak had a topsy-turvy campaign at the Global Chess League and won a few crucial matches for his side. The 18-year-old has beaten the likes of Jonas ̃Buhl Bjerre and Javokhir Sindarov, in what will be a massive learning curve for him.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Raunak Sadhwani spoke about his experience in the Global Chess League along with stating a few values that he would like to replicate after seeing the Icon Players at work.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

Q: How has your journey in Chess been so far? What were the challenges and difficulties that you faced?

Raunak: The biggest challenge I face right now is a lack of financial support as I don’t have any sponsor and due to lack of funds, I am unable to get a full-time coach who can help me improve my game.

Q: How has the support from family been?

Raunak: My family is always very supportive. Both my mom and dad stand like a rock, they are always with me in my highs and lows.

Q: How did you feel when you were picked as the Prodigy player by the Alaskan Knights? What were the emotions?

Raunak: It was a great feeling, I am thankful to BAK for choosing me although right now I am not in good shape. Also want to add that it's a great learning experience for me to interact with my strong teammates and cool team manager.

Q: What is the one thing you’ve observed the Icon players do that you wish to replicate going forward?

Raunak: Fighting spirit, consistency & knowledge.

Q: What are the topics of conversation with your manager Abhijit sir? What do you turn to him for?

Raunak: Abhijit Sir is very supportive and always stands with us in whatever the situation is. He is always positive & hopeful & that matters a lot for the team.

Q: You've surely got a bright future ahead of you. What are your future aspirations?

Raunak: I just want to play good chess, improve my game and maintain consistency in my career. Other things follow on their own.

