"For him, chess is everything" - R Praggnanandhaa's mentor Aarthie Ramaswamy

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's mentor, Aarthie Ramaswamy, is confident of his dedication and skills. Ramaswamy, along with her husband and renowned coach RB Ramesh, has guided Praggnanandhaa for a decade, painting a portrait of a young talent wholly devoted to the game.

With a decade of guidance under Ramesh's tutelage, Praggnanandhaa's relentless effort and dedication shine through. Ramaswamy affirmed:

"He's been with Ramesh since he was 9 years old, almost now 10 years. We have seen the child's progress; he is a very dedicated and determined child."

Ramaswamy emphasized Praggnanandhaa's immersion in chess, asserting:

"For him, chess is everything. His relaxation is chess; his profession is chess, so for him, everything is chess."

Coming from a chess-oriented family, Praggnanandhaa's journey is backed by a solid support system. Ramaswamy said:

"He comes from a family where his sister also plays. So the family knows how to deal with his progress."

Despite already achieving remarkable milestones, Ramaswamy sees further potential in Praggnanandhaa's growth, highlighting his ongoing development.

"He became a Grandmaster when he was 11, and now he is 18, so the last seven years have been very eventful for him."

"With each passing year, R Praggnanandhaa has consistently reached new milestones, a testament to his continuous growth. He is just in a growing phase, but we are happy that he is here so quickly," she added.

Praggnanandhaa's exceptional journey to the final included victories against world number three Hikaru Nakamura and world number two Fabiano Caruana. Ramaswamy acknowledged the significance of his rapid ascent, stating,

"This was a very quick rise for him. We were expecting another two years or so for him to be in the World Championship cycle. But he is here in the final, and we are very happy."

R Praggnanandhaa leaves mark in FIDE World Cup despite Carlsen's triumph

In a thrilling culmination after days of intense chess, Magnus Carlsen clinched his first-ever FIDE World Cup victory by overcoming India's young prodigy, Praggnanandhaa, in the final.

The tiebreaker ensued, and Carlsen's triumph was sealed after the second game. Despite the loss, R Praggnanandhaa's journey in the tournament has been remarkable, securing a spot in the coveted Candidates Tournament—a crucial step towards challenging the world champion.

Turning 18 during the World Cup, R Praggnanandhaa's achievements are nothing short of impressive. Praggnanandhaa's accomplishments are outstanding; he's the youngest World Cup finalist and winner.

Additionally, he's the third youngest player ever to qualify for the esteemed Candidates tournament, joining the ranks of Bobby Fischer and Carlsen. Seeded 31st, Praggnanandhaa's remarkable journey has left an indelible mark on the world of chess.