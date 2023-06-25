Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

The third day of the Global Chess League 2023 featured intense matches between some of the best chess teams in the world.

In Game 7, the Triveni Continental Kings and the SG Alpine Warriors fought hard against one another. The SG Alpine Warriors ultimately won 8-7 in the game. Magnus Carlsen, the five-time world champion, and Levon Aronian fought hard to a draw, while Gukesh D lost to Yangyi Yu in a difficult match.

Against Yi Wei and Kateryna Lagno, respectively, Arjun Erigaisi and Irina Krush also had difficult games. R Praggnanandhaa, however, turned in an outstanding performance to earn all four points for the SG Alpine Warriors.

In Match 8, the Ganges Grandmasters performed impressively, outlasting the Balan Alaskan Knights 11-6. Ian Nepomniachtchi held Viswanathan Anand to a draw, and Richard Rapport and Nodirbek Abdusattorov shared the win in their game.

Teimour Radjabov was easily defeated by Leinier Dominguez Perez, demonstrating his superiority. Zhongyi Tan dazzled with a perfect 4-0 win over Yifan Hou, while Bella Khotenashvili and Andrey Esipenko both showed off their skills with 3-0 wins.

A 6-6 draw was the result of the contest between the Chingari Gulf Titans and upGrad Mumba Masters. The draw between Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and the competitive match between Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Alexander Grischuk were noteworthy performances.

Vidit Gujrathi and Dubov Daniil agreed to a draw, while Koneru Humpy and Alexandra Kosteniuk also displayed their talents in a competitive match. Nihal Sarin and Javokhir Sindarov's match ended in a draw after Polina Shuvalova and Harika Dronavalli struggled valiantly to split the points.

The Triveni Continental Kings defeated the Balan Alaskan Knights 10-8 in the day's final match to claim victory. While Yangyi Yu was completely outclassed by Nodirbek Abdusattorov with a perfect 3-0 score, Levon Aronian and Ian Nepomniachtchi played to a draw.

Yi Wei defeated Teimour Radjabov with four points thanks to his impressive strength. Zhongyi Tan and Kateryna Lagno battled valiantly to split the prize money, while Nino Batsiashvili defeated Nana Dzagnidze with a convincing 3-0 score.

Four points were earned for the Triveni Continental Kings thanks to an outstanding performance by Jonas Buhl Bjerre.

Day 3 of the Global Chess League 2023 featured exciting matches that highlighted how fiercely competitive the teams are. The league continues to enthral chess enthusiasts around the world with outstanding performances from both established and up-and-coming talents.

Points Table

Global Chess League 2023: Day 3 Results

Match 7: SG Alpine Warriors 8-7 Triveni Continental Kings

Magnus Carlsen 1 - 1 Levon Aronian

Gukesh D 0 - 1 Yangyi Yu

Arjun Erigaisi 0 - 1 Yi Wei

Irina Krush 1 - 1 Kateryna Lagno

Elisabeth Paehtz 1 - 1 Nana Dzagnidze

R Praggnanandhaa 4 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Match 8: Balan Alaskan Knights 6-11 Ganges Grandmasters

Ian Nepomniachtchi 1 - 1 Viswanathan Anand

Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 - 1 Richard Rapport

Teimour Radjabov 0 - 3 Leinier Dominguez Perez

Zhongyi Tan 4 - 0 Yifan Hou

Nino Batsiashvili 0 - 3 Bella Khotenashvili

Raunak Sadhwani 0 - 3 Andrey Esipenko

Match 9: Chingari Gulf Titans 6-6 upGrad Mumba Masters

Jan-Krzysztof Duda 1 - 1 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 1 - 1 Alexander Grischuk

Dubov Daniil 1 - 1 Vidit Gujrathi

Alexandra Kosteniuk 1 - 1 Koneru Humpy

Polina Shuvalova 1 - 1 Harika Dronavalli

Nihal Sarin 1 - 1 Javokhir Sindarov

Match 10: Triveni Continental Kings 10-8 Balan Alaskan Knights

Levon Aronian 1 - 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Yangyi Yu 0 - 3 Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Yi Wei 4 - 0 Teimour Radjabov

Kateryna Lagno 1 - 1 Zhongyi Tan

Nana Dzagnidze 0 - 3 Nino Batsiashvili

Jonas Buhl Bjerre 4 - 0 Raunak Sadhwani

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 24 (Day 3):

Ganges Grandmasters (GG) lead the table with a perfect record of 3 wins out of 3 matches, earning them 9 points. Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) closely trails in second place.

SG Alpine Warriors (SG), UpGrad Mumba Masters (UMM), and Balan Alaskan Knights (BAK) have 6, 4, and 3 points, respectively. The Chingari Gulf Titans (CGT) have earned 1 point so far.

Poll : 0 votes