Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

On Day 4 of the Global Chess League 2023, some of the world's top chess teams engaged in thrilling battles. The matches featured intense competition, unexpected victories, and shocking upsets that kept chess fans on the edge of their seats.

In an unexpected turn of events, the UpGrad Mumba Masters dominated their match against the Ganges Grandmasters, winning 11-6. The match's highlight was Maxime Vachier-Lagrave's stunning victory over Viswanathan Anand, who left the chess world in awe of his exceptional abilities.

UpGrad Mumba Masters' dominance in the match was further cemented by Alexander Grischuk's flawless performance with a perfect score of 4-0. The Chingari Gulf Titans and the SG Alpine Warriors battled it out, with the latter coming out on top with an 11-6 score.

The match between Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Magnus Carlsen ended in a hard-fought draw, demonstrating both players' competitive spirit. However, it was R Praggnandhaa's outstanding performance, which resulted in a convincing 4-0 win for the SG Alpine Warriors, that ultimately tipped the scales in their favor.

The match between the Balan Alaskan Knights and the Chingari Gulf Titans demonstrated both teams' tenacity and determination. While the Chingari Gulf Titans won with a commanding 15-3 score, notable performances by players such as Nino Batsiashvili, who secured a crucial draw against Polina Shuvalova, demonstrated the fighting spirit of the Balan Alaskan Knights.

SG Alpine Warriors defeated UpGrad Mumba Masters by a slim margin of 8-7 in a nail-biting match. Magnus Carlsen's unexpected loss to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave was one of the day's biggest upsets, sending shockwaves through the chess community. R Praggnandhaa's outstanding 4-0 victory propelled the SG Alpine Warriors to a hard-earned victory.

The third day of the Global Chess League 2023 demonstrated the unpredictable nature of chess, where even the best players can face unexpected challenges. It emphasized each team's competitive spirit and determination as they fought valiantly to secure victories and climb the league standings.

As the tournament progresses, fans look forward to more exciting encounters and surprises that will undoubtedly shape the course of the Global Chess League 2023.

Global Chess League 2023: Day 4 Results

Match 11: UpGrad Mumba Masters 11 - 6 Ganges Grandmasters

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 0 - 3 Viswanathan Anand

Alexander Grischuk 4 - 0 Richard Rapport

Vidit Gujrathi 1 - 1 Leinier Dominguez Perez

Koneru Humpy 1 - 1 Yifan Hou

Harika Dronavalli 4 - 0 Bella Khotenashvili

Javokhir Sindarov 1 - 1 Andrey Esipenko

Match 12: Chingari Gulf Titans 6 - 11 SG Alpine Warriors

Jan-Krzysztof Duda 1 - 1 Magnus Carlsen

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3 - 0 Gukesh D

Daniil Dubov 1 - 1 Arjun Erigaisi

Alexandra Kosteniuk 1 - 1 Irina Krush

Polina Shuvalova 0 - 4 Elisabeth Paehtz

Nihal Sarin 0 - 4 R Praggnanandhaa

Match 13: Balan Alaskan Knights 3 - 15 Chingari Gulf Titans

Ian Nepomniachtchi 1 - 1 Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Nodirbek Abdusattorov 0 - 4 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Teimour Radjabov 1 - 1 Daniil Dubov

Zhongyi Tan 0 - 4 Alexandra Kosteniuk

Nino Batsiashvili 1 - 1 Polina Shuvalova

Raunak Sadhwani 0 - 4 Nihal Sarin

Match 14: SG Alpine Warriors 8 - 7 UpGrad Mumba Masters

Magnus Carlsen 0 - 3 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Gukesh D 1 - 1 Alexander Grischuk

Arjun Erigaisi 1 - 1 Vidit Gujrathi

Irina Krush 1 - 1 Koneru Humpy

Elisabeth Paehtz 1 - 1 Harika Dronavalli

R Praggnanandhaa 4 - 0 Javokhir Sindarov

Points Table

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 25 (Day 4)

Magnus Carlsen’s SG Alpine Warriors are currently in the first place, having won four of five matches and accumulating 12 match points. Ganges Grandmasters are close behind with three wins and nine match points. UpGrad Mumba Masters, Triveni Continental Kings, Chingari Gulf Titans, and Balan Alaskan Knights all have varying degrees of success in the standings.

