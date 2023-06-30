Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of Day 8

On Day 8, the Global Chess League 2023 continued with exciting matches that featured intense battles and moments of brilliance. The match between the Chingari Gulf Titans and the Triveni Continental Kings was one of the highlights.
The Titans and Kings engaged in a fierce battle, with the Kings eventually winning by a narrow 10-9 margin.
Viswanathan Anand, the legendary five-time world champion, represented the Ganges Grandmasters in a notable match against Ian Nepomniachtchi. The Icon board match between these two chess masters ended in a hard-fought draw, leaving spectators in awe of their strategic prowess.
Anand, a five-time world champion, demonstrated his enduring talent and demonstrated why he is still a force in the game.
Another exciting match pitted the Balan Alaskan Knights against the Ganges Grandmasters. The Knights' Richard Rapport faced the formidable Nodirbek Abdusattorov, but the young talent proved too strong, winning decisively.
On the board, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Teimour Radjabov, Hou Yifan, Zhongyi Tan, Bella Khotenashvili, and Andrey Esipenko demonstrated their strategic acumen and determination.
Throughout the league, renowned players demonstrated their exceptional abilities, captivating audiences all over the world. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov's domineering performance against Yangyi Yu highlighted his commanding style of play, resulting in a 4-0 victory.
Nihal Sarin's outstanding performance against Jonas Buhl Bjerre showcased his raw talent and ability to outmanoeuvre his opponents.
The Global Chess League 2023 continues to provide exciting matchups in which both established champions and rising stars compete for victory. As the tournament progresses, fans anticipate more iconic moments and fierce competitions that will cement the league's place in chess history.
Global Chess League 2023: Day 8 Results
Match 21: Chingari Gulf Titans 9 - 10 Triveni Continental Kings
Jan-Krzysztof Duda 0 - 3 Levon Aronian
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 4 - 0 Yangyi Yu
Daniil Dubov 0 - 3 Wei Yi
Alexandra Kosteniuk 1 - 1 Kateryna Lagno
Polina Shuvalova 0 - 3 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh
Nihal Sarin 4 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre
Match 22: Ganges Grandmasters 8 - 7 Balan Alaskan Knights
Viswanathan Anand 1 - 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi
Richard Rapport 0 - 3 Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Leinier Dominguez Perez 1 - 1 Teimour Radjabov
Hou Yifan 1 - 1 Zhongyi Tan
Bella Khotenashvili 1 - 1 Nino Batsiashvili
Andrey Esipenko 4 - 0 Raunak Sadhwani
Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 29 (Day 8):
In the current standings, Vishy Anand's Ganges Grandmasters lead the league with 5 wins out of 8 matches, closely followed by SG Alpine Warriors with a strong performance.
The upGrad Mumba Masters hold the third position, while Balan Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings, and Chingari Gulf Titans are vying for higher rankings.