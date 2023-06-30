Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of Day 8

On Day 8, the Global Chess League 2023 continued with exciting matches that featured intense battles and moments of brilliance. The match between the Chingari Gulf Titans and the Triveni Continental Kings was one of the highlights.

The Titans and Kings engaged in a fierce battle, with the Kings eventually winning by a narrow 10-9 margin.

Viswanathan Anand, the legendary five-time world champion, represented the Ganges Grandmasters in a notable match against Ian Nepomniachtchi. The Icon board match between these two chess masters ended in a hard-fought draw, leaving spectators in awe of their strategic prowess.

Anand, a five-time world champion, demonstrated his enduring talent and demonstrated why he is still a force in the game.

Another exciting match pitted the Balan Alaskan Knights against the Ganges Grandmasters. The Knights' Richard Rapport faced the formidable Nodirbek Abdusattorov, but the young talent proved too strong, winning decisively.

On the board, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Teimour Radjabov, Hou Yifan, Zhongyi Tan, Bella Khotenashvili, and Andrey Esipenko demonstrated their strategic acumen and determination.

Throughout the league, renowned players demonstrated their exceptional abilities, captivating audiences all over the world. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov's domineering performance against Yangyi Yu highlighted his commanding style of play, resulting in a 4-0 victory.

Nihal Sarin's outstanding performance against Jonas Buhl Bjerre showcased his raw talent and ability to outmanoeuvre his opponents.

The Global Chess League 2023 continues to provide exciting matchups in which both established champions and rising stars compete for victory. As the tournament progresses, fans anticipate more iconic moments and fierce competitions that will cement the league's place in chess history.

Global Chess League 2023: Day 8 Results

Match 21: Chingari Gulf Titans 9 - 10 Triveni Continental Kings

Jan-Krzysztof Duda 0 - 3 Levon Aronian

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 4 - 0 Yangyi Yu

Daniil Dubov 0 - 3 Wei Yi

Alexandra Kosteniuk 1 - 1 Kateryna Lagno

Polina Shuvalova 0 - 3 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh

Nihal Sarin 4 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Match 22: Ganges Grandmasters 8 - 7 Balan Alaskan Knights

Viswanathan Anand 1 - 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Richard Rapport 0 - 3 Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Leinier Dominguez Perez 1 - 1 Teimour Radjabov

Hou Yifan 1 - 1 Zhongyi Tan

Bella Khotenashvili 1 - 1 Nino Batsiashvili

Andrey Esipenko 4 - 0 Raunak Sadhwani

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 29 (Day 8):

Points Table

In the current standings, Vishy Anand's Ganges Grandmasters lead the league with 5 wins out of 8 matches, closely followed by SG Alpine Warriors with a strong performance.

The upGrad Mumba Masters hold the third position, while Balan Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings, and Chingari Gulf Titans are vying for higher rankings.

