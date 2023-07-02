Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of July 1, Day 10

The Global Chess League saw an exciting day of contests as teams competed in intense matches. The contest between upGrad Mumba Masters and SG Alpine Warriors was one of the highlights, with the Mumba Masters winning 18-2. Their outstanding performance demonstrated their competitive strength and superiority.

The upGrad Mumba Masters displayed exceptional chess skills and strategic brilliance, leaving no room for retaliation from their opponents. They asserted their dominance over the SG Alpine Warriors with an astounding score of 18-2.

The team's players, led by Alexander Grischuk, Vidit Santosh, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and Javokhir Sindarov performed admirably, contributing to their team's commanding victory. Their movements were precise, their calculations astute, and their execution was flawless.

The Triveni Continental Kings had a fantastic day as well, winning 11-6 against the Ganges Grandmasters. Levon Aronian, Wei Yi, and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh were critical to their team's success, demonstrating strategic brilliance as well as excellent tactical acumen. Their victories demonstrated their ability to navigate difficult situations and outwit their opponents.

The upGrad Mumba Masters and Triveni Continental Kings have earned their places in the highly-anticipated finals with dominant performances. The matchup between these two formidable teams promises to be exciting, with both teams eager to win the championship.

The Mumba Masters' 18-2 victory has established them as strong contenders for the title. The Triveni Kings' consistent performance throughout the tournament has established them as a force to be reckoned with.

Looking back on the day's highlights, upGrad Mumba Masters' 18-2 victory over SG Alpine Warriors stands out as a testament to the team's exceptional coordination and skill.

Their players demonstrated a thorough understanding of the game, making precise moves and capitalising on every opportunity to press their advantage. This dominant victory not only boosts their confidence, but also sends a clear message to their league rivals.

The Global Chess League is nearing its conclusion, and excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high. The upcoming finals between upGrad Mumba Masters and Triveni Continental Kings promise to be an exciting chess battle.

Fans all over the world are looking forward to the conclusion of this prestigious tournament, in which the world's best players compete for glory and the prestigious title champions.

Global Chess League 2023: Day 10 Results

Match 27: SG Alpine Warriors 7 - 8 Chingari Gulf Titans

Magnus Carlsen 3 - 0 Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Gukesh D 0 - 4 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Arjun Erigaisi 1 - 1 Daniil Dubov

Irina Krush 1 - 1 Alexandra Kosteniuk

Elisabeth Paehtz 1 - 1 Polina Shuvalova

R Praggnanandhaa 1 - 1 Nihal Sarin

Match 28: Triveni Continental Kings 11 - 6 Ganges Grandmasters

Levon Aronian 1 - 1 Viswanathan Anand

Yangyi Yu 0 - 4 Richard Rapport

Wei Yi 3 - 0 Leinier Dominguez Perez

Kateryna Lagno 1 - 1 Hou Yifan

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 3 - 0 Bella Khotenashvili

Jonas Buhl Bjerre 3 - 0 Andrey Esipenko

Match 29: upGrad Mumba Masters 18 - 2 SG Alpine Warriors

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1 - 1 Magnus Carlsen

Alexander Grischuk 4 - 0 Gukesh D

Vidit Santosh 4 - 0 Arjun Erigaisi

Koneru Humpy 4 - 0 Irina Krush

Harika Dronavalli 4 - 0 Elisabeth Paehtz

Javokhir Sindarov 1 - 1 R Praggnanandhaa

Match 30 : Chingari Gulf Titans 2 - 4 Balan Alaskan Knights

Jan-Krzysztof Duda 1 - 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 0 - 4 Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Teimour Radjabov 1 - 1 Daniil Dubov

Alexandra Kosteniuk 1 - 1 Zhongyi Tan

Nino Batsiashvili 4 - 0 Polina Shuvalova

Raunak Sadhwani 1 - 1 Nihal Sarin

Global Chess League 2023: Updated standings after July 1st (Day 10):

Points Table

The table shows the standings of the teams in the Global Chess League 2023 after 10 matches. Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) secured the top position with 18 match points, followed closely by upGrad Mumba Masters (UMM) with 16 match points. As the top two teams with the highest points, TCK and UMM have qualified for the finals.

