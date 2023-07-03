Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of July 2, Day 11

In a thrilling conclusion to the Global Chess League 2023, Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) emerged as the ultimate winner after a nail-biting sudden death round against upGrad Mumba Masters (UMM). The players showcased incredible skill and resilience from both teams, captivating chess enthusiasts worldwide.

The first round of the final saw TCK dominate with a resounding 9-2 victory over UMM. Levon Aronian set the tone with a flawless 3-0 triumph against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, displaying his exceptional strategic prowess.

Yu Yangyi and Wei Yi contributed crucial points with their commendable performances, while Kateryna Lagno and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh added to the team's lead. Javokhir Sindarov of UMM faced a setback, losing all four games against Jonas Buhl Bjerre.

UMM, determined to make a comeback, delivered a stunning performance in the second round, overpowering TCK with an emphatic 18-3 scoreline. Alexander Grischuk and Harika Dronavalli stood out, securing crucial victories for their team. However, the tiebreaker rounds would be the ultimate test to determine the champion.

The tension escalated as both teams faced off in the tiebreaker rounds. The Blitz Round in Tiebreaker Round 1 saw UMM shine with a convincing 14-5 victory. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Yu Yangyi, and Javokhir Sindarov emerged as heroes, delivering outstanding performances. However, TCK was not ready to concede defeat easily.

In Tiebreaker Round 2, TCK showcased their resilience and determination, storming back with a commanding 13-7 win. Levon Aronian, Yu Yangyi, and Jonas Buhl Bjerre showcased their exceptional skills, overpowering their opponents. The sudden death rounds were now underway.

In a series of intense sudden-death battles, both teams fought fiercely. Each move was critical, and the tension was palpable. The battle reached its climax when Jonas Buhl Bjerre, after suffering three losses against Javokhir Sindarov, seized the opportunity and delivered a checkmate, securing the victory for TCK.

Triveni Continental Kings prevailed, becoming the well-deserved champions of the Global Chess League 2023. Their perseverance, strategic brilliance, and unwavering determination propelled them to victory in a hard-fought tournament.

The Global Chess League 2023 concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impact on the chess community. The final showdown between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters will be remembered as an epic clash of skill, strategy, and nerve.

Final Round 1: Triveni Continental Kings 9 - 2 upGrad Mumba Masters

Levon Aronian 3 - 0 Maxine Vachier-Lagrave

Yu Yangyi 1 - 1 Alexander Grishchuk

Wei Yi 3 - 0 Vidit Gujrathi

Kateryna Lagno 1 - 0 Koneru Humpy

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 1 - 0 Harika Dronavalli

Jonas Buhl Bjerre 0 - 4 Javokhir Sindarov

Final Round 2: upGrad Mumba Masters 18 - 3 Triveni Continental Kings

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1 - 1 Levon Aronian

Alexander Grischuk 3 - 0 Yu Yangyi

Vidit Gujrathi 1 - 1 Wei Yi

Koneru Humpy 1 - 1 Kateryna Lagno

Harika Dronavalli 3 - 0 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh

Javokhir Sindarov 3 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Tiebreaker Round 1: Triveni Continental Kings 5 - 14 upGrad Mumba Masters (Blitz Round)

Levon Aronian 1 - 1 Maxine Vachier-Lagrave

Yu Yangyi 3 - 0 Alexander Grishchuk

Wei Yi 0 - 3 Vidit Gujrathi

Kateryna Lagno 1 - 1 Koneru Humpy

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 0 - 4 Harika Dronavalli

Jonas Buhl Bjerre 0 - 4 Javokhir Sindarov

Tiebreaker Round 2: upGrad Mumba Masters 7 - 13 Triveni Continental Kings (Blitz Round)

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 3 - 0 Levon Aronian

Alexander Grischuk 0 - 4 Yu Yangyi

Vidit Gujrathi 0 - 4 Wei Yi

Koneru Humpy 0 - 4 Kateryna Lagno

Harika Dronavalli 1 - 1 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh

Javokhir Sindarov 3 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Tiebreaker Round 3: Sudden Death Round

Triveni Continental Kings 1 - 1 upGrad Mumba Masters

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 1 - 1 Harika Dronavalli

Tiebreaker Round 4: Sudden Death Round

upGrad Mumba Masters 1 - 1 Triveni Continental Kings

Alexander Grischuk 0 - 1 Yu Yangyi

Tiebreaker Round 5: Sudden Death Round

Triveni Continental Kings 1 - 1 upGrad Mumba Masters

Kateryna Lagno 1 - 1 Koneru Humpy

Tiebreaker Round 6: Sudden Death Round

Triveni Continental Kings 3 - 0 upGrad Mumba Masters

Javokhir Sindarov 0 - 3 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

