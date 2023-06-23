Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of June 22, Day 1

The Global Chess League kicked off in Dubai with an action-packed match between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters. The Continental Kings, led by Grandmaster Levon Aronian, started the game with a slight advantage by using white pieces. Despite that, they were unable to capitalize on their position.

Aronian misplayed, allowing Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of the Mumba Masters to equalize, resulting in a draw. The Kings suffered another setback when Chinese Grandmaster Yu Yangyi was defeated by Alexander Grischuk. This gave the Mumba Masters a significant advantage because a win with black pieces was worth four points.

Although Yu's compatriot Wei Yi won three points against India's Vidit Gujrathi, the Kings fell short by one point.

Unfortunately, the remaining three games were all drawn, resulting in the Mumba Masters winning the match with eight points and the Continental Kings with seven. The winning team also received three extra points for winning the match.

During the post-match press conference, Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave discussed the match and the novel idea of organizing chess events. They emphasized the event's uniqueness, playing alongside familiar players but as teammates, and praised the Global Chess League's novel format.

The Ganges Grandmasters took on the Chingari Gulf Titans in the second match of the day. The Ganges team had the advantage of using white pieces. It featured seasoned players such as Viswanathan Anand, a legendary Indian Grandmaster and five-time world champion, and former women's world champion Hou Yifan.

Viswanathan Anand secured a victory over Jan-Krzysztof Duda, providing a crucial boost to the Ganges team, by capitalizing on their advantage and experience. Hou Yifan added to their success by defeating Alexandra Kosteniuk in an exciting game. Despite the remaining four games being drawn, the Ganges Grandmasters won with 10 game points to the Titans' four.

For their victory, the Ganges team received three more match points. The Ganges Grandmasters demonstrated their strength in the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League with an impressive start. They capitalized on their advantage of playing with white pieces.

Global Chess League 2023: June 22 Results (Day 1)

Match 1: Triveni Continental Kings 7-8 upGrad Mumba Masters

Levon Aronian (1) vs Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (1)

Yu Yangyi (0) vs Alexander Grischuk (4)

Yi Wei (3) vs Vidit Gujrathi (0)

Kateryna Lagno (1) vs Koneru Humpy (1)

Nana Dzagnidze (1) vs Harika Dronavalli (1)

Jonas Buhl BjerreJ (1) vs Javokhir Sindarov (1)

Match 2: Chingari Gulf Titans 4-10 Ganges Grandmasters

Jan-Krzysztof Duda (0) vs Viswanathan Anand (3)

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (1) vs Richard Rapport (1)

Daniil Dubov (1) vs Leinier Dominguez Perez (1)

Alexandra Kosteniuk (0) vs Hou Yifan (3)

Polina Shuvalova (1) vs Bella Khotenashvili (1)

Nihal Sarin (1) vs Andrey Esipenko (1)

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings after June 22 (Day 1)

Ganges Grandmasters are atop the table with three points, while upGrad Mumba Masters are placed second in the table with as many points as the table toppers. Triveni Continental Kings and Chingari Gulf Titans are placed 5th and 6th respectively, having lost their opening encounters at the Global Chess League 2023.

