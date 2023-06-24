Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of June 23, Day 2

Day 2 of the Global Chess League 2023 was thrilling, with some of the best chess players in the world engaging in competitive matches. Chess fans were enthralled by the day's outstanding performances and thrilling encounters.

The game between the Ganges Grandmasters and the SG Alpine Warriors was one of the most anticipated contests of the day. Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen's match took centre stage.

Carlsen displayed his impressive abilities and triumphed over Anand in a decisive victory. Equally captivating was the matchup between Richard Rapport and Gukesh D, with Rapport showcasing his mastery of strategy to secure a win for Ganges Grandmasters.

In a thrilling encounter, Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi showcased their skill with an impressive draw. The match witnessed intense battles, notable performances, and an overall display of high-level chess expertise.

Another exciting match saw the Triveni Continental Kings take on the Chingari Gulf Titans. Chess fans were riveted by Jan-Krzysztof Duda's matchup with Levon Aronian, as both players displayed remarkable tenacity, ending in a tense draw.

Brilliant manoeuvring and tactical exchanges marked the confrontation between Yangyi Yu and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, which resulted in a well-deserved draw.

Another thrilling match-up was produced when the upGrad Mumba Masters and Balan Alaskan Knights squared off. The match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave was notable for being a titanic struggle.

These two top athletes displayed their extraordinary talents, resulting in a thrilling tie. Teimour Radjabov and Vidit Gujrathi engaged in a fiercely contested battle of strategists that resulted in a draw.

The teams demonstrated their spirit of competition and commitment to earning significant points throughout the day. The Ganges Grandmasters and Balan Alaskan Knights demonstrated their depth of talent and tactical prowess by emerging as strong contenders. At the end of Day 2, their outstanding performances put them in a favorable position.

Points Table

Global Chess League 2023: Day 2 Results

Match 3: SG Alpine Warriors 9-7 Balan Alaskan Knights

Magnus Carlsen 1-1 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Gukesh D 1-1 Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Arjun Erigaisi 0-4 Teimour Radjabov

Irina Krush 3-0 Zhongyi Tan

Elisabeth Paehtz 1-1 Nino Batsiashvili

R Praggnanandhaa 3-0 Raunak Sadhwani

Match 4: Triveni Continental Kings 8-7 Chingari Gulf Titans:

Levon Aronian (1) vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda (1)

Yangyi Yu (1) vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (1)

Yi Wei (4) vs Daniil Dubov (0)

Kateryna Lagno (1) vs Alexandra Kosteniuk (1)

Nana Dzagnidze (1) vs Polina Shuvalova (1)

Jonas Buhl Bjerre (0) vs Nihal Sarin (3)

Match 5: Ganges Grandmasters 11-6 SG Alpine Warriors:

Viswanathan Anand (0) vs Magnus Carlsen (3)

Richard Rapport (4) vs Gukesh D (0)

Leinier Dominguez Perez (1) vs Arjun Erigaisi (1)

Yifan Hou (1) vs Irina Krush (1)

Bella Khotenashvili (4) vs Elisabeth Paehtz (0)

Andrey Esipenko (1) vs R Praggnanandhaa (1)

Match 6: upGrad Mumba Masters 5-14 Balan Alaskan Knights:

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (1) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (1)

Alexander Grischuk (0) vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov (4)

Vidit Gujrathi (1) vs Teimour Radjabov (1)

Koneru Humpy (0) vs Zhongyi Tan (4)

Harika Dronavalli (3) vs Nino Batsiashvili (0)

Javokhir Sindarov (0) vs Raunak Sadhwani (4)

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 23 (Day 2):

The Ganges Grandmasters are in the lead of the chess competition with an impressive 6 points. They now have a perfect record after securing two victories.

The Triveni Continental Kings, Balan Alaskan Knights, SG Alpine Warriors, and UpGrad Mumba Masters are behind with three points each. The Chingari Gulf Titans are in last place with zero points. As teams work to advance in the rankings and make their dominance known in the tournament, the competition is still fierce.

