 Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of June 27,  Day 6

The Chingari Gulf Titans defeated the Ganges Grandmasters by a narrow margin of 7-9 on Day 6 of the Global Chess League 2023. The players engaged in fierce battles, showcasing their exceptional skills and strategic prowess.

Viswanathan Anand demonstrated his dominance on the board, winning 4-0 against Jan-Krzysztof Duda. Duda was unable to cope with Anand's precise moves and tactical manoeuvres.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Richard Rapport engaged in a closely fought battle, resulting in a draw with a score of 1-1. Both players showcased their resilience and ability to counter each other's strategies.

Daniil Dubov demonstrated his exceptional form by achieving a convincing 3-0 victory over Leinier Dominguez Perez. Dubov's calculated moves and aggressive play allowed him to outmaneuver and overpower his opponent.

The match between Alexandra Kosteniuk and Hou Yifan ended in a draw, with both players showcasing their tactical acumen. Their closely contested battle resulted in a score of 1-1, contributing to the overall outcome of the match.

Polina Shuvalova proved to be a force to be reckoned with as she dominated Bella Khotenashvili, securing a remarkable 3-0 victory. Shuvalova's strategic planning and precise execution left Khotenashvili struggling to find a foothold in the game.

In a closely contested matchup, Andrey Esipenko and Nihal Sarin battled to a draw, with both players showcasing their resilience and determination. Their 1-1 score contributed to the final outcome of the match.

In another exciting encounter, the upGrad Mumba Masters showcased their supremacy by securing a resounding 10-4 victory over the Triveni Continental Kings. The players demonstrated their exceptional skills and strategic prowess, resulting in a dominant performance by the Mumba Masters.

The match between Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Levon Aronian was closely fought that ended in a draw with a score of 1-1. Both players displayed their versatility and precision on the board, resulting in a well-fought battle.

Alexander Grischuk and Yangyi Yu also settled for a draw, with both players showcasing their tactical abilities and defensive skills. The match ended with a score of 1-1, contributing to the Mumba Masters' overall victory.

Vidit Gujrathi and Yi Wei fought a strategic battle that concluded in a draw, with a score of 1-1. Both players exhibited a deep understanding of the game, making it a hard-fought encounter.

Koneru Humpy and Kateryna Lagno also settled for a draw, with both players showcasing their resilience and determination. Their battle ended with a score of 1-1, contributing to the Mumba Masters' triumph.

Harika Dronavalli delivered a stunning performance by securing a remarkable 3-0 victory over Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. Dronavalli's precision and calculated moves overwhelmed her opponent, leading to a decisive outcome.

Javokhir Sindarov also showcased his exceptional skills by securing a dominant 3-0 victory over Jonas Buhl Bjerre. Sindarov's aggressive playstyle and tactical brilliance proved too much for Bjerre to handle.

Overall, Day 6 of the Global Chess League 2023 witnessed intense battles, remarkable performances, and strategic brilliance from the competing teams. The victories of the Chingari Gulf Titans and the upGrad Mumba Masters showcased their strength and determination as they continue to strive for glory in the league.

Points Table

Global Chess League 2023: Day 6 Results

Match 17: Ganges Grandmasters 7 - 9 Chingari Gulf Titans

Viswanathan Anand 4 - 0 Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Richard Rapport 1 - 1 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Daniil Dubov 3 - 0 Leinier Dominguez Perez

Hou Yifan 1 - 1 Alexandra Kosteniuk

Bella Khotenashvili 0 - 3 Polina Shuvalova

Andrey Esipenko 1 - 1 Nihal Sarin

Match 18: upGrad Mumba Masters 10 - 4 Triveni Continental Kings

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1 - 1 Levon Aronian

Alexander Grischuk 1 - 1 Yangyi Yu

Vidit Gujrathi 1 - 1 Yi Wei

Koneru Humpy 1 - 1 Kateryna Lagno

Harika Dronavalli 3 - 0 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh

Javokhir Sindarov 3 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 27 (Day 6):

The Ganges Grandmasters and SG Alpine Warriors lead the Global Chess League 2023 with four wins each, amassing 12 match points. The upGrad Mumba Masters follow closely with three wins and 10 match points. The Chingari Gulf Titans, Balan Alaskan Knights, and Triveni Continental Kings have two wins each.

