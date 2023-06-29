Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of June 28, Day 7

On Day 7 of the Global Chess League 2023, two intense matches unfolded, showcasing exceptional chess skills and strategic battles. The Balan Alaskan Knights took on the upGrad Mumba Masters, while the SG Alpine Warriors faced off against the Ganges Grandmasters.

Both the Balan Alaskan Knights and the upGrad Mumba Masters demonstrated strategic acumen and determination in their match. A hard-fought battle between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave resulted in a draw.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Alexander Grischuk also demonstrated their tactical abilities, leading to a draw between them. Teimour Radjabov and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi fought hard but they also had to settle for a draw.

Zhongyi Tan and Koneru Humpy demonstrated their tenacity by drawing their game. Nino Batsiashvili and Harika Dronavalli demonstrated their skills, resulting in yet another tie.

Raunak Sadhwani played a pivotal role in securing a crucial win for the Balan Alaskan Knights. His exceptional performance, resulting in a flawless 3-0 victory over Javokhir Sindarov, showcased his immense talent and contributed significantly to his team's overall success.

With each match bringing new twists and turns, the Global Chess League 2023 continues to captivate chess enthusiasts worldwide. As the competition progresses, teams strive to secure their positions in the league, leaving no room for complacency.

The legendary showdown between Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand was the highlight of the highly anticipated match between the SG Alpine Warriors and the Ganges Grandmasters. The game was watched with bated breath, and it lived up to its billing.

In a dramatic turn of events, Magnus Carlsen emerged victorious after capitalising on Vishy Anand's critical mistake, highlighting the unforgiving nature of top-level chess. Anand quickly realised his mistake, but the damage had already been done. Carlsen's victory in this legendary match will be remembered for its thrilling twists and turns.

The battles witnessed on Day 7 only serve to heighten the anticipation for the remaining matches.

As the league moves forward, chess enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming clashes and the opportunity to witness more legendary games.

Global Chess League 2023: June 28 Results (Day 7)

Match 18: Balan Alaskan Knights 8-5 upGrad Mumba Masters

Ian Nepomniachtchi 1 - 1 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 - 1 Alexander Grischuk

Teimour Radjabov 1 - 1 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Zhongyi Tan 1 - 1 Koneru Humpy

Nino Batsiashvili 1 - 1 Harika Dronavalli

Raunak Sadhwani 3 - 0 Javokhir Sindarov

Match 19: SG Alpine Warriors 10 - 8 Ganges Grandmasters

Magnus Carlsen 2 - 0 Viswanathan Anand

Gukesh D 0 - 3 Richard Rapport

Arjun Erigaisi 1 - 1 Leinier Dominguez Perez

Irina Krush 0 - 3 Hou Yifan

Elisabeth Paehtz 1 - 1 Bella Khotenashvili

R Praggnanandhaa 4 - 0 Andrey Esipenko

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 28 (Day 7)

Points Table

The SG Alpine Warriors have extended their lead in the Global Chess League 2023 standings following a victory. They maintain their lead with 5 wins. With four victories, the Ganges Grandmasters are close behind. As teams strive to secure their league positions, the competition heats up.

