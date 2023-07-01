Global Chess League 2023: Results at the end of June 30, Day 9

Day 9 of the Global Chess League 2023 featured a series of intense matches that had the audience on the edge of their seats. Magnus Carlsen, the current world number one and the winner of five world championships, suffered a shocking loss in one of the day's most unexpected results.

Chingari Gulf Titans put on a commanding performance in the match against upGrad Mumba Masters to win convincingly by a score of 12-3. While Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave fought to a draw, Daniil Dubov displayed exceptional talent by defeating Santosh Gujrathi Vidit by a score of 3-0.

Additionally, Alexandra Kosteniuk defeated Humpy Koneru convincingly (3-0) with a faultless performance. The Titans' complete dominance throughout the game demonstrated their mettle and league championship aspirations.

Levon Aronian's outstanding 4-0 victory over Magnus Carlsen stood out as a surprise in a closely contested match between Triveni Continental Kings and SG Alpine Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Ganges Grandmasters and the upGrad Mumba Masters engaged in a fierce battle. The Masters ultimately prevailed 10-4. Viswanathan Anand and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave's chess game ended in a draw as a result of their superior chess skills.

Richard Rapport and Alexander Grischuk gave it their all in their match, which ended in a justifiable draw. Koneru Humpy of the Masters, on the other hand, delivered a standout performance, thrashing Yifan Hou 3-0 in a decisive victory. This triumph was largely responsible for The Masters' victory in the match.

The match between the Balan Alaskan Knights and the Triveni Continental Kings was a close one, with the Kings winning by a slim margin of 10-9.

Despite Ian Nepomniachtchi's surprise loss to Levon Aronian, the Knights demonstrated their tenacity with strong performances from Zhongyi Tan, who won 4-0 against Kateryna Lagno, and Raunak Sadhwani, who defeated Jonas Buhl Bjerre with a perfect 4-0 score.

Day 9 of the Global Chess League 2023 featured exciting matches, unexpected upsets, and outstanding displays of skill and strategy. The defeat of Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked player, shook the chess community, highlighting the league's fierce competition and unpredictability.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next round of battles to witness more enthralling chess action, as each match intensifies the race for the championship title.

Global Chess League 2023: Day 9 Results

Match 23: upGrad Mumba Masters 3 - 12 Chingari Gulf Titans

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1 - 1 Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Alexander Grischuk 1 - 1 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Santosh Gujrathi Vidit 0 - 3 Daniil Dubov

Humpy Koneru 0 - 3 Alexandra Kosteniuk

Harika Dronavalli 0 - 3 Polina Shuvalova

Javokhir Sindarov 1 - 1 Nihal Sarin

Match 24: Triveni Continental Kings 3 - 3 SG Alpine Warriors

Levon Aronian 4 - 0 Magnus Carlsen

Yangyi Yu 0 - 3 Gukesh D

Wei Yi 4 - 0 Arjun Erigaisi

Kateryna Lagno 1 - 1 Irina Krush

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 1 - 1 Elisabeth Paehtz

Jonas Buhl Bjerre 0 - 3 R Praggnanandhaa

Match 25: Ganges Grandmasters 4 - 10 upGrad Mumba Masters

Viswanathan Anand 1 - 1 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Richard Rapport 1 - 1 Alexander Grischuk

Leinier Dominguez Perez 1 - 1 Vidit Gujrathi

Yifan Hou 0 - 3 Koneru Humpy

Bella Khotenashvili 1 - 1 Harika Dronavalli

Andrey Esipenko 0 - 3 Javokhir Sindarov

Match 26: Balan Alaskan Knights 9 - 10 Triveni Continental Kings

Ian Nepomniachtchi 0 - 3 Levon Aronian

Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 - 1 Yangyi Yu

Teimour Radjabov 0 - 3 Wei Yi

Zhongyi Tan 4 - 0 Kateryna Lagno

Nino Batsiashvili 0 - 3 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh

Raunak Sadhwani 4 - 0 Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Global Chess League 2023: Updated Standings After June 30 (Day 9):

Points Table

With 15 match points each, the Ganges Grandmasters, SG Alpine Warriors, and Triveni Continental Kings are currently tied for first place. These teams have shown consistency in their play, boasting five wins and four losses.

The Chingari Gulf Titans and Balan Alaskan Knights are attempting to move up the standings, while the upGrad Mumba Masters are close behind with 13 match points.

