The Global Chess League (GCL) made an exciting announcement on Monday, June 5, revealing the six franchises that will be participating in the highly anticipated inaugural edition of the tournament.

Set to take place in Dubai from June 21 to July 2, the GCL is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation (FIDE), aiming to revolutionize the world of chess.

In this groundbreaking tournament, teams will compete in a rapid format, engaging men, women, and U21 players as a cohesive unit. Each franchise will play a minimum of 10 matches in a double round-robin style, intensifying the level of competition. The league will kick off with a players' draft, where franchise owners will have the opportunity to handpick the players for their respective teams.

The unveiling of the six franchise owners and their teams has generated immense excitement.

Six franchises of the Global Chess League

U SPORTS will be represented by the upGrad Mumba Masters, Insurekot Sports by the Ganges Grandmasters, Punit Balan Group by the Balan Alaskan Knights, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd by the Triveni Continental Kings, Chingari App by the Chingari Gulf Titans, and APL Apollo-led SG Sports by the SG Alpine Warriors.

These franchises will witness the coming together of some of the greatest chess players in the world, including renowned names like Viswanathan Anand, Ding Liren, Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hou Yifan, and Kateryna Lagno.

FIDE President and GCL Chairperson pave the way for an innovative tournament experience

Expressing his anticipation for the tournament, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said:

"We are heading towards its actualization, we have found the right partners who believe in the vision. (We) look forward to making the league a big success."

The GCL is set to redefine the chess landscape by combining traditional chess with the advancements of the new era. Jagdish Mitra, chairperson of the GCL Board, highlighted the innovative aspects of the tournament, stating:

"The tournament will blend traditional chess with the new era and aiming to enhance the fan experience through digitization, innovation, and technology. With a focus on enhancing the overall spectator experience, the GCL is set to captivate chess enthusiasts worldwide."

The tournament will introduce an enthralling mixed-team format, with each franchise competing in 10 matches played in a double round-robin. The matches will be determined through a best-of-six board scoring system, adding an extra layer of intensity.

The top two teams emerging victorious from these encounters will advance to the final, scheduled to take place on July 2, where the World Champion Franchise Team will be crowned.

