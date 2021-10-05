Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani maintains unbeaten run to emerge champion in Vidarbha Open Chess tournament

Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani maintained his unbeaten streak to emerge as champion in the Vidarbha-level Open Chess tournament which concluded in Nagpur on Sunday.

The one-day rapid fire format competition was organized by Nature Grin in association with ZMile Future Pvt Ltd and Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA). Several top national-level players participated in the tournament.

Sixteen-year-old Raunak Sadhwani got off to a flying start and continued his winning streak from the first round to the final round, scoring a maximum of seven points. Raunak, who achieved the title of Grandmaster at the tender age of 13, had no problem registering wins in all seven rounds.

Top seed Raunak, who is the ninth youngest player in history and the fourth youngest Indian to become a Grandmaster, lived up to his billing to race to the title.

It's always a nice feeling to play chess in my own Orange City, says GM Raunak Sadhwani

Chess prodigy Raunak was the Under-10 Commonwealth champion in 2015 in New Delhi. In the last few years because of his busy national and international schedule he played very limited tournaments in his hometown Nagpur.

Raunak Sadhwani won all his seven rounds in rapid format to clinch crown

“It is always a nice feeling to play chess in my own Orange City, from where I started. I enjoyed it a lot and was happy to be a champion. I am looking forward to some strong chess events in Nagpur,” said Raunak while talking to Sportskeeda.

Raunak was followed by Krish Bawangade for second spot with six points, while Siddhant Gawai placed third. Another promising youngster, Suhan Deshpande, was fourth with five points, while Himanshu Jethwani was fifth.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Bhikkhu Samyakbodhi and Nagpur District Chess Association secretary Kalyan Kumar Barat at Hotel LB, Sadar. CA Vikram Borkar was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony.

National chess player Nayandeep Kothangale, Saloni AM and Amit PM, founder and director of Nature Grin Z Mile Future Pvt Ltd were prominently present during the inauguration. Winners were awarded certificates by Borkar, Saloni and Amit.

The event was moderated by Chief Arbiter Praveen Pantawane. A vote of thanks was proposed by Akash Mendhe, Business Head, Nature Grin & Z Mile Future Pvt. Ltd.

The winner of this tournament will be awarded Rs 30,000 cash, and the runner-up will be given Rs 15,000. The third placed player will pocket Rs 5,000 along with trophies during a prize distribution ceremony slated to be held on October 19.

Jyoti Amge, who holds the record as the smallest woman in the world, will give away prizes.

Also Read

Final Standings

(Top 25) Raunak Sadhwani (7), Krish Bawangade (6), Siddhant Gavai (5.5), Suhan Deshpande (5), Himanshu Jethwani (5), Nirman Pohane (5), Dishank Bajaj (5), Rashmika M (5), Ameya Padmavar (4.5), Aarith Thakur (4.5), Harshit Kashti (4), Nihan Pohane (4), Ayush Ramteke (4), Sanskar Gayagore (4), Saksham Singh (4), Samjeet Bisen (4), Saheel Bhoyar (4), Avanti Junghare (4), Lavanya Kashti (4), Sparkle Jhunjhunwala (4), Soumya Vhahare (4), Aarav Bhartia (3.5), Atharva Bijwal (3.5), Ojas Hivre ( 3.5), Aditya Junghare (3).

Edited by Rohit Mishra