"Happy to see many people recognising Chess, This is a very good feeling"- Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

Indian chess prodigy Ramesh Babu Praggnanandhaa returned home to a rousing welcome at the airport on Wednesday.

The Indian teenager had a dream run at the recently concluded FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he ended up as the runner-up to World Number One Magnus Carlsen. On his way to the final, he defeated World Number Two Hikaru Nakamura and World Number Three Fabiano Caruana as well.

The Indian Chess Grandmaster received a rousing welcome on his arrival at the airport. Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Praggnanandhaa said that he was glad to see that chess is growing in the country.

"I feel really happy to see many people recognising (Chess). This is a very good feeling", he said.

Praggnanandhaa was received at the airport by his fans, who were seen holding posters for the youngster. As soon as he reached the hall, Praggnanandhaa was mobbed by his fans, who showered rose petals and gifted him shawls and bouquets.

Eventually, security had to interfere to escort him. An open-top car was arranged by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, which helped him interact with the media and the fans from a distance. The car had an image of him from his recent World Cup.

"I think this moment shows chess is growing and I am very happy to see that," he said from the car.

Praggnanandhaa's family also spoke to the media during his arrival. His sister, Vaishali, said that she was present when the legend Vishwanathan Anand received a similar welcome from the crowd and was glad to see her brother being recognized.

"I had witnessed something like this 10 years back when Viswanathan (Anand) sir had won a world championship match. We went to the airport actually to welcome him. It's amazing to see that Praggnanandhaa is getting the same love", she said.

Praggnanandhaa, after his arrival in Chennai, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhaynidhi on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, his father, Rameshbabu and his coach, Ramesh RB were also present during the meeting. The Chief Minister has awarded him INR 30 Lakh for his achievement.

Talking about the conversation, Praggnanandhaa explained about the tournaments and added that the prize money would motivate him. He also thanked the CM and sports minister for their support.

"They gave me Rs 30 Lakhs, I think it will be a good motivation for me. I thank the CM and Sports Minister," he said.

With this second-place finish, Praggnanandhaa has secured a place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, which will determine the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championships. Praggnanandhaa will be seen in action next at the World Rapid Chess Championship in Germany.