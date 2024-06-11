How 18-year-old Divya Deshmukh 'accidentally' got into chess, won Asian title and now dominating World Junior Championships

Divya Deshmukh has performed brilliantly at the FIDE World Junior Championships so far at GIFT City, Gujarat. She is leading in the girls' category ahead of the penultimate round, and right now, she seems to be the favorite to win the tournament.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the FIDE World Junior Championships, Divya Deshmukh opened up on her journey in chess. The 18-year-old from Maharashtra is an International Master, Asian women's chess champion and also a top-20 player.

It may surprise a few fans that a champion like Divya got into chess accidentally. Here's what she said about how her journey began:

"I got into chess very accidentally actually. My elder sister used to play badminton, and I was around 4 or 5 and my parents wanted me to join some sports. I was still small to hold a racquet or even hit a shot (smiles). So, there was a chess class right downstairs at the same time. So that's how I got into chess."

Chess is a mind game, and it is difficult for any kid to learn the sport at the tender of four or five years. Divya mentioned that she did not enjoy chess much in the beginning, but with support from her parents and her first coach Rahul Sir, she has made it big in the world of chess.

"I actually hated chess in the first two years (laughs). Obviously, which five-year-old kid likes to sit on the board? I used to sleep in each of my classes," Divya said.

"But I think my parents have a big role here. They pushed me and they supported me through thick and thin. Even my first coach, Rahul Sir, who is no more, I think he is the biggest reason I am where I am," she added.

"I hope this is just the beginning" - Divya Deshmukh says she still has a long way to go in her chess career

The 18-year-old has already achieved a lot in her chess career, but in her view, this is just the beginning. When asked about her goals, Divya replied:

"Honestly, at this point, I don't even think like I am far. I am hoping that I go way, way farer than this. I hope this is just the beginning."

The World Junior Chess Championships will conclude on June 14. It will be interesting to see if Divya Deshmukh can hold on to her sole lead in the girls' category. Earlier today, she defeated India's Rakshitta Ravi to extend her lead at the top.

It is pertinent to note that Divya Deshmukh won the 2022 India women's chess championship and 2023 Asia women's title. Now, the teenager has her eyes on the World Junior Chess Championships.

Divya Deshmukh will face tough competition from Armenia's Mariam Mkrtchyan in the upcoming rounds. Mariam stands second in the World Junior Chess Championship, trailing Divya by just half a point. All eyes will be on Divya and Mariam in the final phase of this mega event being held in Gujarat.

