"I have just started to think about Candidates" - FIDE Grand Swiss winner Vaishali aims for Candidates

R. Vaishali is on the brink of achieving the coveted 2500 Elo rating, a significant step towards earning the title of women's Grandmaster. Despite being only three points away, the youngster is not in a hurry to reach her goal, since she has chosen to skip classical competitions this year.

Instead, her immediate focus is on the World Rapid and Blitz championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from December 26 to 30.

With a stunning performance, Vaishali won the women's title in the FIDE Grand Swiss tour on the Isle of Man earlier this month, bringing her into the public eye. Her attention is now firmly fixed on the FIDE Candidates tournament, to be played in Toronto from April 2 to 25, 2024.

“I returned to Chennai only on Thursday. I have just started to think about Candidates. I am discussing [this] with my coach, R. B. Ramesh sir and Viswanathan Anand sir. Soon, we will formulate a plan,” Vaishali was quoted as saying by Sportstar after her college, MOP Vaishnav, honored her with a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

Viswanathan Anand underlines the significance of 'seconds' in Vaishali's Candidate's journey

Vaishali shared that having a team of advisors, known as 'seconds,' is vital for the FIDE candidates. Vaishali is weighing options for her advisory team, contemplating including foreign players, international players, or a combination of both.

This decision underscores these advisors' pivotal role in her preparations for the FIDE Candidates. At Vaishali's felicitation ceremony, chess legend Viswanathan Anand emphasized the significance of structured training for her as she gears up for the prestigious Candidates.

“To have seconds who is familiar with her game is important. I will do my best to make her ready," Anand was quoted as saying by the aforementioned publication.

Regarding the eight-player lineup at the Candidates, Vaishali commented:

"I have played with all the players in different formats and won against them. But classical is different because all of them will come prepared.”