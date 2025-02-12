"I didn't know it was a big thing in India" - R Vaishali breaks silence on handshake controversy with Nodirbek Yakubboev during Tata Steel Chess 2025

The Tata Steel Chess 2025 tournament became the center of an unexpected controversy when Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev refused to shake hands with India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu before their Round 4 match. The incident quickly went viral, sparking debates across the chess community and beyond.

Responding to the controversy, Vaishali addressed the matter to PTI, saying,

"I didn't know it was a big thing back in India. I was focused on the games and didn't know what was going on on social media."

She further added,

"Later, I got to know, and okay, we all know what happened. It didn't affect me in any way."

Trending

The video of the incident, which showed Vaishali extending her hand for a handshake only to be ignored by Yakubboev, circulated widely on social media, triggering strong reactions from chess legends and fans alike.

What was the handshake controversy between Nodirbek Yakubboev and R Vaishali?

The incident unfolded just before the game commenced. As per chess tradition, players usually shake hands as a sign of respect before engaging in battle on the board. However, Yakubboev, instead of reciprocating Vaishali’s gesture, chose to adjust his chess pieces, momentarily leaving the Indian Grandmaster surprised.

Yakubboev later issued a public statement clarifying his stance, saying that his religious beliefs prevent him from shaking hands with women outside his family. He acknowledged the backlash and apologized to Vaishali personally after the match, offering her chocolates and flowers as a gesture of goodwill.

Despite the pre-game awkwardness, Vaishali let her moves do the talking, securing a commanding victory over Yakubboev. Subsequently, after sealing her win, she did not extend her hand for a handshake either.

For Vaishali, however, the incident remains inconsequential. The Chennai-based Grandmaster has her eyes set on bigger goals, including securing a spot in the Candidates Tournament later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback