India A to clash with India C in crucial seventh round match of open section in Chess Olympiad

The hosts' two teams -- India A and India C -- will clash against each other at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In an all-India encounter, second-seeded India A will have to face a tough challenge from India C in a crucial seventh-round match in the open section.

Though the dice is loaded heavily in Team A’s favor, India C is certainly capable of upset as they have experienced players.

The team strategy will be a major aspect as it remains to be seen which players will be rested for one of the most important rounds.

Team A has exhibited ruthlessness, not losing a single game at the competition so far. But they will be concerned with the lack of form of top guns like Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi.

India B will take on in-form Cuba

India B will lock horns with Cuba, which has been on a roll, surprising many in the previous rounds. D. Gukesh has been in formidable form for India B with a 6/6 on the top board.

The second half promises intense and exciting battles and it is largely a question of which teams can rise to the occasion on that particular day. Permutations and combinations have often gone awry in the last few rounds of the Olympiad.

However, one thing is crystal-clear: performances above average ratings can only enhance medal prospects.

Since the halfway stage of the 44th Chess Olympiad with six rounds completed, India A and Armenia have emerged as sole leaders in the women’s and open section respectively.

India A in the women’s section have justified their top seeding with six successive victories to tally 12 points. Sixth-seeded Azerbaijan and 20th seed Romania follow with 11 points each.

The open section has been a rollercoaster ride with 12th seed Armenia shooting into the sole lead with a 12/12 score. The star-studded US team is in second place with 11 points, while India A and India B along with nine others have totalled 10 points.

India A women’s team have been a solid unit with each player rising to the occasion whenever they need a win. They will now face tougher teams like Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Poland and Armenia in the remaining five games.

All that the India A team needs to do is stick to their game plan and deliver as they have done so far. The experience of the players will be a key factor in the business at the end of the tournament.

