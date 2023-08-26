Indian Chess players in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30

The Indian men's chess team, all set for the Asian Games, is preparing for an important four-day tactical camp beginning on August 30. This team boasts top-tier mastery, incorporating the World Cup silver medallist GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, alongside Grandmasters Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, and P. Harikrishna, all set to feature in Indian jerseys in Hangzhou.

The coaching staff for this honored squad is equally amazing, with the prominent head coach GM Boris Gelfand guiding the way. Administering him are coach Srinath Narayanan, along with assistant coaches Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Kalyan. Their collaborative expertise is anticipated to promote the team's strategic prowess.

As far as the women's unit is concerned, a coaching camp is already underway, conducted until Tuesday. It includes the challenging aptitudes of Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, and Savitha Shri B, all equipping diligently for the forthcoming Asian Games.

President Sanjay highlights AICF's dedication toward athletes, optimistic ahead of Asian Games

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has played a key role in backing these participants by providing avant-garde facilities and relentless dedication. AICF President Sanjay Kapoor highlighted their devotion to the athletes, remarking:

"This coaching camp stands as a testament to that commitment, providing an immersive experience that delves deep into strategy and finesse, enriching players’ abilities in anticipation of the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou."

This intensive camp is well-timed to overlap with the fifth edition of the Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz tournament, set to take place from August 31 to September 9. It shall be noted that all members of the Asian Games-bound Indian squad will partake in this esteemed event.

The tournament vows to be a splendid experience, showing some of the best chess talents from around the globe. Ex-World Blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and the current World Champion Ju Wenjun are on list of the notable participants.

With world-class coaching and intense training, the Indian squad aims to bring recognition to their country in the world of chess.