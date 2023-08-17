On Wednesday, R. Praggnanandhaa handily turned the tables on Arjun Erigaisi, depicting his unwavering perseverance, propelling their World Cup quarterfinal into an exhilarating tie-break phase as the contest proceeds in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Operating with the black pieces and needing a conquest to stay in the running, Praggnanandhaa strategically acquired a fortunate position on the 38th move. Yet the route to conquest was far from straightforward. Despite Arjun's fearless antagonism in the World Cup Quarterfinal, he couldn't preclude his younger foe from recasting one of his two extra pawns into a queen on the 75th move, leading to his eventual concession.

After the World Cup Quarterfinal comes to an end, the forthcoming day promises a rematch between these proficient teenagers, with quicker time control games, adding an aspect of excitement to the abiding battle.

Nevertheless, the same day bore the departure of the remaining two Indian players, D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi.

Confronted with a must-win scenario after failing to favorite Magnus Carlsen on the last day, Gukesh exhibited a resolute interpretation with the black pieces, finishing the game in a solid 59-move draw, thus ending his meritorious campaign. Despite Gukesh's invariably favorable situation, Carlsen never gave him a significant chance to level the playing area.

Vidit Gujarathi's blunder cost him in World Cup quarterfinal

Just like Gukesh's destiny on Tuesday, Vidit Gujarathi's exit was outstretched due to a single error. Engaging in a competition against the lower-rated local contestant Nijat Abasov, Vidit's climactic blunder happened on the 17th move when he opted to castle on the queen's side.

Capturing this opening, Abasov staged a deliberate attack on the castled king, eventually raising a second queen to the board. Swiftly, Abasov bore a checkmate in the subsequent move, pinnacling in a contest-ending 44 moves.

While Abasov secured his spot in the semifinals against Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana will be the next competitor for either Arjun or Praggnanandhaa. Caruana's commanding interpretation against his fellow American, Leinier Dominguez Perez, led to a win after 94 moves.

In the realm of women's semifinals, second-seeded Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina hooked the necessary draw in a 66-move match against China's Tan Zhongyi. Her accomplishment sets the stage for the victor of the forthcoming tie-breaker, entangling Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk and the underdog from Bulgaria, Nurgyul Salimova.