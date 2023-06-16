Logos and jerseys unveiled for Global Chess League 2023

The Global Chess League, on Friday (June 16), revealed the franchises' logos and teams' jerseys at, Kurla, Mumbai. It was unveiled in an event organized by Phoenix Group, which is the official mall partner of the league.

The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League is all set to commence in Dubai and will be played between June 21 and July 2, 2023. A week back, Global Chess League drafts in Mumbai ignite the stage for the teams to portray their remarkable logos alongside distinctive jerseys.

The magnific occasion enticed an enthusiastic audience of chess lovers, who were treated to a captivating spectacle as digitized team jerseys illustrated the LED walls of Phoenix Marketcity.

Mayank Lalpuria, Vice President of Marketing at Phoenix Mills Ltd., expressed his elation, stating,

"We are delighted to host the Global Chess League team at Phoenix Malls. With the game of chess gaining immense popularity and attracting a growing fan base, our group has been actively supporting this intellectual sport."

He further added,

"We have fostered associations with various organizations and have hosted numerous chess events at all our centres. As the official mall partners for India, we are dedicated to promoting chess and nurturing its community, thereby ensuring its continuous growth."

Global Chess League aims to attract a growing fan base

The chairperson of the league, Jagdish Mitra, also expressed his delight stating that the tournament was set up with fans in their minds. He was delighted to see that the chess lovers were able see to jerseys revelation in the event.

Serving as the official mall partners of the Global Chess League for the next three years, Phoenix Group staged the event. As part of this alliance, it will host two-day tournaments in various locations including Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Indore as a curtain-raiser to the Global Chess League.

Also, watch parties will be organized by Phoenix Group in Mumbai and Pune for the league's showdown scheduled for July 2, 2023.

The annual league will portray a distinctive mixed-team format, wherein all of the six franchises will confront ten matches, engaging in a double round-robin format. The results of every match will be obtained via a simultaneous best-of-six board scoring system. Then, the two table toppers will get a ticket for the final in Dubai.

