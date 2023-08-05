Mary Ann Gomes shines in FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

The unwavering determination of Mary Ann Gomes paid off as she caused a significant upset by defeating fourth-seeded Kateryna Lagno in the FIDE Women’s World Cup. The tournament is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two-match, 25-minute rapid tie-breaker was on the verge of a draw until Kateryna flubbed on her 60th move. It led to her resignation after Mary Ann Gomes' 61st move.

This was a massive downfall since Kateryna was ranked 226 points higher. The win drove Mary to the third round, uniting with three fellow Indian players, including Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, R. Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh.

Mary Ann Gomes' remarkable triumph serves as an inspiration to other players out there. Her victory came against a top-rated player which further enhances the joy, acting as a moment of pride for the nation.

Apart from Mary Ann Gomes, Karthik and Arjun show promising performances in FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

On the other hand, Karthik Venkataraman, who is a national champion, faced off against second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura, sparing the first game in an astounding 142 moves. Nevertheless, his solid approach boomeranged in the following rapid game, which caused a defeat.

Arjun Erigaisi came up with a 3.5-2.5 victory in his sixth game, ending a long streak of consecutive draws. He battled Sergei Azarov in a rapid game lasting for 15 minutes.

Moreover, Vidit Gujrathi faced multiple challenges on his way against Dimitrios Mastrovasilis. Yet, he somehow managed to tackle them. He prevailed in a 4.5-3.5 victory after a 45-move draw in the return encounter.

The excitement further builds up in the Chess World Cup as the Indian players commence showing remarkable performances. Mary Ann Gomes and others are eager to carry on with tremendous showcases.

Over the course of many years, the FIDE World Cup has enclosed three various events. Beginning in 2000, it has turned out into an esteemed chess competition arranged by FIDE, the International Chess Federation.

Since 2005, it has taken the form of a 128-player single-elimination chess tournament, playing a pivotal role in confining qualifications for the World Chess Championship.