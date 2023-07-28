Meet India's 5-year-old chess prodigy Tejas Tiwari - World's youngest player with FIDE rating

India's Tejas Tiwari has captured the chess world's attention at an astonishingly young age. At just five years old, he holds the title of the youngest FIDE-rated player globally, boasting a FIDE standard rating of 1149.

Tejas accomplished this remarkable feat during the first Late Dhiraj Singh Raghuvanshi Open FIDE-rated chess tournament in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, an event recognized by FIDE. Even at three-and-a-half years old, he displayed an interest in the sport, inspired by watching his family members play.

By the age of four, Tejas began competing in district and state-level chess competitions. His natural talent and dedication quickly propelled him to national-level events outside his home state.

Remarkably, Tejas played his first FIDE-rated rapid tournament at just four years and three months old, setting the stage for a remarkable journey in the world of chess.

Since then, Tejas Tiwari has participated in various FIDE-rated events across 13 states in India. His prowess on the board earned him first place in the Under-8 category at the Uttarakhand State Open Tournament in 2022.

Moreover, he emerged victorious in the Under-5 category at the National School Championship held in Bhubaneswar the previous year.

Tejas's remarkable achievements have been guided by his father, Sharad Tiwari, who also coaches him. According to Sharad, Tejas diligently practices chess for two to three hours daily, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his passion for the game. With unyielding ambition, Tejas dreams of becoming a Grandmaster and a world champion one day.

Currently, Tejas attends the UKG at Dikshant International School in Haldwani, where he balances his studies and chess training. Despite his young age, Tejas has already participated in five national championships, a testament to his remarkable journey and potential in the world of chess.

Tejas Tiwari achieves a remarkable 1149 FIDE Standard rating

FIDE, the international chess federation, recently introduced the world to Tejas Tiwari, the youngest FIDE-rated player. At just five years old, Tejas boasts an impressive FIDE Standard rating of 1149.

His passion for chess ignited when he observed his family members playing the game, when he was just three-and-a-half years old. Swiftly grasping the intricacies of the game, Tejas commenced competing at the district and state levels at the tender age of four.

Surprising many with his skills, he soon participated in national-level competitions beyond his home state, leaving a lasting impression on chess enthusiasts worldwide. Tejas's remarkable journey is a testament to his innate talent and passion, captivating the chess community and inspiring young players globally.