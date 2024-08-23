National Chess Championship 2024: Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly takes lead in the standings after Round 6

After the conclusion of the sixth round of the National Chess Championship 2024, Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly has taken the lead with six points. All other competitors have at least suffered a loss or settled for a draw.
Two players, namely Aronyak Ghosh and Sayantan Das, occupy the second spot together, while 12 players hold the joint third position with five points apiece. With five more rounds to go, it would be interesting to see if Surya Shekhar continues to hold on to the top spot.
In the seventh round, Surya Shekhar Ganguly will lock horns with Sayantan Das, who has 5.5 points and is joint second.
National Chess Championship 2024, Round 6: Results (Top 15 Players)
Surya Shekhar Ganguly 1 - 0 Neelash Saha
Aronyak Ghosh 1/2 - 1/2 Sethuraman SP
Karthik Venkataraman 1/2 - 1/2 Diptayan Ghosh
Sayantan Das 1 - 0 Aakash G
Sankalp Gupta 1/2 - 1/2 Utkal Ranjan Sahoo
Vignesh NR 1/2 - 1/2 Vignesh Vemula
Deep Sengpta 1 - 0 Raihaan Zahid
Venkatesh MR 1 - 0 Esshan Wadhawan
Swapnil S Dhopade 1 - 0 Prathamesh Sherla
Sriram Jha 1 - 0 Dinesh Kumar Jaganathan
Krishna CRG 1 - 0 Sai Santhosh M Gyana
Lalit Babu MR 1 - 0 Jaidambareesh NR
Himal Gusain 1 - 0 Nihal Swarna
National Chess Championship 2024, Round 6: Top 20 rankings
1. Surya Shekhar Ganguly - 6 Points
2. Aronyak Ghosh - 5.5 Points
3. Sayantan Das - 5.5 Points
4. Karthik Venkataram - 5 Points
5. Neelash Saha - 5 Points
6. Diptayan Ghosh - 5 Points
7. Swapnil S Dhopade - 5 Points
8. Sethuraman SP - 5 Points
9. Venkatesh MR - 5 Points
10. Deep Sengupta - 5 Points
11. Sriram Jha - 5 Points
12. Krishna CRG - 5 Points
13. Lalit Babu MR - 5 Points
14. Nitin S - 5 Points
15. Himal Gusain - 5 Points
16. Sankalp Gupta - 4.5 Points
17. Deepan Chakkravarthy J - 4.5 Points
18. Visakh NR - 4.5 Points
19. Viani Antonio Dcunha - 4.5 Points
20. Vignesh NR - 4.5 Points
National Chess Championship 2024, Round 7: Top 5 ranked players pairings
Sayantan Das vs Surya Shekhar Ganguly
Deep Sengupta vs Aronyak Ghosh
Neelash Saha vs Karthik Venkataraman