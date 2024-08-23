National Chess Championship 2024: Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly takes lead in the standings after Round 6

After the conclusion of the sixth round of the National Chess Championship 2024, Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly has taken the lead with six points. All other competitors have at least suffered a loss or settled for a draw.

Two players, namely Aronyak Ghosh and Sayantan Das, occupy the second spot together, while 12 players hold the joint third position with five points apiece. With five more rounds to go, it would be interesting to see if Surya Shekhar continues to hold on to the top spot.

In the seventh round, Surya Shekhar Ganguly will lock horns with Sayantan Das, who has 5.5 points and is joint second.

National Chess Championship 2024, Round 6: Results (Top 15 Players)

Surya Shekhar Ganguly 1 - 0 Neelash Saha

Aronyak Ghosh 1/2 - 1/2 Sethuraman SP

Karthik Venkataraman 1/2 - 1/2 Diptayan Ghosh

Sayantan Das 1 - 0 Aakash G

Sankalp Gupta 1/2 - 1/2 Utkal Ranjan Sahoo

Vignesh NR 1/2 - 1/2 Vignesh Vemula

Deep Sengpta 1 - 0 Raihaan Zahid

Venkatesh MR 1 - 0 Esshan Wadhawan

Swapnil S Dhopade 1 - 0 Prathamesh Sherla

Sriram Jha 1 - 0 Dinesh Kumar Jaganathan

Krishna CRG 1 - 0 Sai Santhosh M Gyana

Lalit Babu MR 1 - 0 Jaidambareesh NR

Himal Gusain 1 - 0 Nihal Swarna

National Chess Championship 2024, Round 6: Top 20 rankings

1. Surya Shekhar Ganguly - 6 Points

2. Aronyak Ghosh - 5.5 Points

3. Sayantan Das - 5.5 Points

4. Karthik Venkataram - 5 Points

5. Neelash Saha - 5 Points

6. Diptayan Ghosh - 5 Points

7. Swapnil S Dhopade - 5 Points

8. Sethuraman SP - 5 Points

9. Venkatesh MR - 5 Points

10. Deep Sengupta - 5 Points

11. Sriram Jha - 5 Points

12. Krishna CRG - 5 Points

13. Lalit Babu MR - 5 Points

14. Nitin S - 5 Points

15. Himal Gusain - 5 Points

16. Sankalp Gupta - 4.5 Points

17. Deepan Chakkravarthy J - 4.5 Points

18. Visakh NR - 4.5 Points

19. Viani Antonio Dcunha - 4.5 Points

20. Vignesh NR - 4.5 Points

National Chess Championship 2024, Round 7: Top 5 ranked players pairings

Sayantan Das vs Surya Shekhar Ganguly

Deep Sengupta vs Aronyak Ghosh

Neelash Saha vs Karthik Venkataraman

