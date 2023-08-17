Nimmy A. George bags Woman International Master title after a decade of anticipation

In a jubilant moment that mirrors devotion and decisiveness, Nimmy A. George has finally been awarded the prestigious Woman International Master (WIM) title. This ends an 11-year journey of aspiration and hard work.

The 37-year-old chess player from Kerala, famous for her considerable accomplishments, obtained the official validation from FIDE, the global chess governing body, on a recent Thursday.

Nimmy A. George's objective of the WIM title started over a decade ago, and her perseverance has not only been a confidential ambition but a beacon of motivation for the entire state of Kerala.

Contemplating this important achievement, Nimmy shared that this wait has been arduous, not just for herself, but for our entire community. According to her, this title represents a collective victory.

Her path to the title was denoted by challenges and prerequisites set by FIDE. In 2012, she thought she had fulfilled all the required benchmarks for the title, only to face a knock as FIDE considered that she lacked a foreign standard.

Despite the national federation's consent to her application, FIDE's decision held her back. Nevertheless, assiduousness was ascertained to be her grandest asset.

In May, she ensured her fifth norm, including a foreign norm, during a contest in Budapest. This accomplishment was identified and recognised by FIDE, earning her a well-deserved WIM title.

Nimmy A. George's reputation goes beyond her role as a chess player. An assistant lecturer at Bharatha Matha College, she sees her title as a way to encourage others to follow their desires relentlessly. Her victory story reverberates with the opinion that obligation and tireless commitment can surmount even the most challenging obstructions.

Unpredictable twists mark National Chess Championship's opening round despite Nimmy A. George's success

In the domain of chess itself, the National Chess Championship saw both anticipated successes and unpredictable outcomes. The foremost round saw astonishment as Grandmaster RR.

Laxman and highly-rated International Masters Aronyak Ghosh, P. Shyaamnikhil, and Sidhant Mohapatra were held to ties by candidates who demonstrated unpredictable solidity.

A striking illustration was Ashvin Makwana, with a rating of 1,680, who held his own against the seventh seed Aronyak, an IM with a particularly high rating of 2,538. Likewise, Pranay Akula, rated 1,669, contrived to ensure a draw against Shyaamnikhil, whose rating stood at 2,467.